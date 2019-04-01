NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
UEFA hits two more European sides with full or partial venue closures for racism

Monday, April 01, 2019 - 05:45 PM

European football’s crackdown against racist behaviour by supporters has continued with punishments for Croatian champions GNK Dinamo and Ukraine’s Dynamo Kiev.

Last week, UEFA ordered Italy’s Lazio, Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk and Czech side Slavia Prague to play their next home European ties in front of partially closed stadiums following racist chanting and other crowd disturbances in recent Europa League matches.

And today, UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body ruled that GNK Dinamo’s next two home games in European competition should take place behind closed doors, with the second of those games deferred for two years, while Dynamo Kiev were given the lesser sanction of a partial closure.

  • GNK Dinamo (two matches played behind closed doors)
  • Dynamo Kiev (partial stadium closure for one game)
  • Chelsea (€12,700 fine)
  • Malmo (€56,000 fine)

GNK Dinamo’s offences took place during the first leg of the last-16 game against Benfica last month and they were also fined €46,000 for their fans setting off fireworks, throwing objects and blocking stairways, with a further €19,000 levied for the racism.

Dynamo Kiev were also charged with a range of offences, including racist behaviour, following their last-32 game against Olympiakos in February but, as this was a first offence, they were treated more leniently.

The Ukrainians came through that tie but were then soundly beaten by Chelsea in the last 16, although the Premier League side were also sanctioned by UEFA today for the behaviour of their fans in their last-32 game against Malmo in Sweden on February 14.

Malmo fans set off flares at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)

The Blues were given a €12,700 fine for their fans throwing objects and invading the pitch, while their hosts were hit with a €56,000 fine because their supporters also threw objects and set off fireworks.

Today’s punishments for racist behaviour come a week after several England players were racially abused by Montenegro fans during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Podgorica and on the eve of a two-day anti-discrimination conference at Wembley co-hosted by UEFA, the Football Association and European campaign group Fare Network.

- Press Association

