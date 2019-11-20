UEFA confirm draw will decide home teams in Euro 2020 play-off finals

UEFA has confirmed that they will hold a draw to determine which teams will be at home in the play-off finals for Euro 2020.

The Republic of Ireland will travel to Slovakia for a one-leg semi-final next March with the winners facing either Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina for a place at the finals.

The draw will take place on Friday morning.

THE PLAY-OFF TEAMS

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

Mick McCarthy’s side narrowly missed out on automatic qualification after failing to beat Denmark in their final group game and a goal-shy side will likely need to find more firepower to advance from the play-offs.

SCOTLAND

Scotland could only finish third in their qualifying group behind Russia and Belgium, but victory in their Nations League group gives Steve Clarke’s side another chance to reach the Euro 2020 finals.

NORTHERN IRELAND

A 6-1 defeat in Germany was hardly the ideal way to round off a qualifying campaign and manager Michael O’Neill has to combine his international duties with his new club job at Stoke before the play-offs.

Path A: Iceland, Bulgaria/Israel/Hungary/Romania*

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland

Path C: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Bulgaria/Israel/Hungary/Romania*

Path D: Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

*A draw will decide which of Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary or Romania would fill the empty slot in Path C, and which three would go into Path A.