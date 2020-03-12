News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

UEFA call emergency meeting as coronavirus throws European competitions into doubt

UEFA call emergency meeting as coronavirus throws European competitions into doubt
By Press Association
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 01:47 PM

UEFA has called an emergency meeting next Tuesday to discuss whether the Champions League, the Europa League and Euro 2020 can continue to be played amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Reports from Spain said the Champions League and Europa League could be immediately suspended, following the news that Real Madrid’s players had been quarantined as a precautionary measure after a member of the club’s basketball team tested positive for coronavirus.

That followed news on Wednesday night that Juventus’ Daniele Rugani had tested positive for Covid-19 and that isolation procedures were being put in place for other squad members who may have had contact.

A statement from UEFA on Thursday afternoon: “In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of Covid-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by video conference on Tuesday March 17 to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

“Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020. Further communication will be made following those meetings.”

It is understood the Europa League matches that had not already been postponed will be played tonight as planned.

More on this topic

No Enda in sight for Ireland defender as Stevens signs new Sheffield United contractNo Enda in sight for Ireland defender as Stevens signs new Sheffield United contract

Brendan Rodgers says three Leicester players have shown symptoms of coronavirusBrendan Rodgers says three Leicester players have shown symptoms of coronavirus

Tottenham boosted by return of Moussa Sissoko and Ben DaviesTottenham boosted by return of Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies

Scottish sporting events face postponement after First Minister recommendationScottish sporting events face postponement after First Minister recommendation

Australian Grand PrixcoronavirusEnglandLewis HamiltonReal MadridTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

England-Denmark friendly likely to be cancelled, says Danish FAEngland-Denmark friendly likely to be cancelled, says Danish FA

Bernard O'Byrne 'astonished' at Cheltenham Festival go-ahead as Basketball Ireland suspends gamesBernard O'Byrne 'astonished' at Cheltenham Festival go-ahead as Basketball Ireland suspends games

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Lewis Hamilton hits out at decision not to postpone Australian Grand PrixLewis Hamilton hits out at decision not to postpone Australian Grand Prix


Lifestyle

Now that the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has announced the schools are to be shut until March 29, here's Pat Fitzpatrick's survival guide to staying at home with the kids.Schools are closed: Your survival guide to staying at home with the kids

Gráinne Gaffney, director of Public Health Nursing and chair of Nurture Stream — Standardisation of Professional Records, HSEWorking Life: Gráinne Gaffney, director of Public Health Nursing

I suffer from PMS and heavy periods. Is there a natural remedy I could take to ease the pain?Natural health: I suffer from PMS and heavy periods; I've started to get pains and aches in my fingers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »