UEFA call emergency meeting as coronavirus throws European competitions into doubt

UEFA has called an emergency meeting next Tuesday to discuss whether the Champions League, the Europa League and Euro 2020 can continue to be played amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Reports from Spain said the Champions League and Europa League could be immediately suspended, following the news that Real Madrid’s players had been quarantined as a precautionary measure after a member of the club’s basketball team tested positive for coronavirus.

That followed news on Wednesday night that Juventus’ Daniele Rugani had tested positive for Covid-19 and that isolation procedures were being put in place for other squad members who may have had contact.

🏆 European football's spotlight falls on the #UEL tonight. 🏟️ The next three scheduled final venues for the competition are: 2020: Gdansk 🇵🇱 2021: Seville 🇪🇸 2022: Budapest 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/r4kj4Q5Fng— UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020

A statement from UEFA on Thursday afternoon: “In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of Covid-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by video conference on Tuesday March 17 to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

“Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020. Further communication will be made following those meetings.”

It is understood the Europa League matches that had not already been postponed will be played tonight as planned.