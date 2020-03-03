News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin upbeat over Euro 2020 despite coronavirus concerns

UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin upbeat over Euro 2020 despite coronavirus concerns
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 02:01 PM

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin remains optimistic Euro 2020 will go ahead as planned despite the coronavirus outbreak and does not want to consider “dark scenarios” such as relocating matches or cancelling the tournament at this stage.

There are now almost 90,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide and European football’s governing body UEFA has set up a co-ordination group to deal with the impact of the virus on the sport.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is not attending the Nations League draw in Amsterdam on Tuesday as it was deemed “an unnecessary risk” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Swiss federation president Dominique Blanc, where league football has been suspended until at least March 23, said at UEFA Congress on Tuesday that the virus had put football in a place that could “shake it to its foundations”.

Before the Euros there are women’s 2021 European Championship qualifiers this week, plus Champions League and Europa League knockout matches and Euro 2020 play-off games all due to take place this month.

UEFA says it is in constant contact with the World Health Organisation and national governments over the issue and does not want to speculate about what further impact the outbreak might have on its schedule.

Due to the coronavirus we are in a situation that could shake, for a part of us, professional football to its foundations.

Ceferin said: “Let’s try to be optimistic and not think about dark scenarios. There’s time for that later.”

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis added: “We have been working on detailed scenarios, and don’t forget – the Euros starts in June.

“We have plenty of matches in the next couple of weeks, so there are different scenarios which we are not allowed to share further details of right now. But I assure you that yes, there are plans for everything.

“We do not want to start speculating at this stage. We want to take it very seriously, case by case, involving the different stakeholders. We do not want to start speculating on what may happen in three or four months’ time.”

One immediate consequence of the coronavirus outbreak was Clarke’s no-show at Tuesday evening’s 2020-21 Nations League draw.

A Scottish Football Association spokesman said: “At the first meeting of the Scottish football response group it was agreed that the national coach travelling to the UEFA Nations League draw was an unnecessary risk.”

More on this topic

Coronavirus: 'Fast evolving situation' will be reviewed on day-to-day basis, Varadkar saysCoronavirus: 'Fast evolving situation' will be reviewed on day-to-day basis, Varadkar says

Don’t be blasé about coronavirus around the less healthy, urges transplanteeDon’t be blasé about coronavirus around the less healthy, urges transplantee

England’s Mako Vunipola in self-isolation as precaution due to coronavirus fearsEngland’s Mako Vunipola in self-isolation as precaution due to coronavirus fears

IOC expresses ‘full commitment’ to staging Tokyo Games on planned datesIOC expresses ‘full commitment’ to staging Tokyo Games on planned dates

coronavirusScottish Football AssociationSteve ClarkeTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Cork unchanged for Munster U20 clash with KerryCork unchanged for Munster U20 clash with Kerry

Coronavirus: England cricket captain reveals players will not shake hands in Sri LankaCoronavirus: England cricket captain reveals players will not shake hands in Sri Lanka

Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood hit back at Paul Azinger over dig at European TourIan Poulter and Lee Westwood hit back at Paul Azinger over dig at European Tour

Arsenal keep silverware chances alive with FA Cup win at PortsmouthArsenal keep silverware chances alive with FA Cup win at Portsmouth


Lifestyle

GIY Cork will hold its next meeting in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney on Tuesday, March 3, at 7.30pm.Your guide to Munster gardening events

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new.Sex File: I’m inundated by overly keen younger men

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

Esther McCarthy selects six of the best from the feast of Gallic cinema on offer on LeesideHighlights of Cork French Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »