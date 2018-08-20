Uefa boosts incentive for 2020 Euros

By John Fallon

Martin O’Neill and the FAI will have an even bigger incentive to reach their third European Championships on the trot in 2020 after an increased qualification bonus of €9.25m was announced by Uefa.

Speaking during Saturday’s AGM in Cork, Uefa vice-president Fernando Gomes confirmed the minimum figure for the 24 participants will jump from the €8m Ireland were entitled to in 2016.

They eventually grossed €11m for reaching the last-16 stage in France, a figure whittled down to €4.5m net when expenses and bonuses for players and staff were deducted, but the FAI could well do with the windfall.

Despite posting an upbeat note about their finances at the Rochestown Park Hotel, financial liabilities stand at a whopping €39.4m.

Chief executive John Delaney, while insistent that prize-money from reaching major tournaments isn’t part of their financial projections, has been helped by the €20m grossed from Ireland being part of the 2012 and 2016 showpieces.

Ireland have two routes to the 2020 pan-European finals, either through the newly-launched Uefa Nations League starting in three weeks’ time or the conventional avenue of the Euro qualifiers kicking off next March.

They will meet Wales and Denmark in their three-nation mini-group, aware that finishing behind the familiar foes by the completion of the four games in November will drop them from a second to third seeds in the Euro draw.

Dublin, as one of the 12 cities hosting the finals, is to stage that event on December 2 at the national convention centre.

Third place, like it did last time, is of no use to Ireland because play-offs have been scrapped. A top-two finish is essential for Ireland to qualify and have two of their three group games on home soil.

The FAI continue to benefit from Uefa’s increased riches, the European governing body awash with cash primarily through broadcasting income for the Champions League. They also made a profit of €850m from the last European Championships.

That has triggered not just this potential prize-money for the FAI but also lucrative grant streams.

Gomes confirmed that the hat-trick programme, a pay-out for infrastructural projects on a four-year cycle, will rise to €14m in 2020.

So far, according to FAI financial controller Eamon Breen on Saturday, the association has allocated €6.5m of this cash towards defraying the cost of the Lansdowne Road stadium.

Getting bums on seats into the swish new arena since it reopened in 2010 has proven the FAI’s biggest financial challenge. After slashing the price of a standard season ticket to €110, the best seats in the house are now available for €500 per year.

These are available on the central sections of premium level in the west and east stands for a flat fee of €5,000 (10 years), €3,000 (five years) and €2,000 (two years).

Unlike the previous scheme launched a decade ago, titled the Vantage Club, there is no tiered options on offer up to €32,000. Another change sees much of the area previously assigned for premium customers around the ground recategorised for general tickets.

Saturday’s gathering, which lasted two-and-a-half hours, was once again devoid of any debate, with no questions forthcoming from the floor. That has been removed by the FAI calling what’s become an AGM dealing with any rule changes.

As Mick Ring, major of Cork city, noted in his speech on Saturday, a contentious issue at that summit was bringing the start time back to 11am, even following a late-night banquet in the same hotel.

His counterpart in the county, Patrick Gerard Murphy, also wasn’t afraid to give his take on proceedings. After Delaney appeared on the big screen discussing the visit to 43 clubs across Cork during the nine-day festival of football, Cllr Murphy quipped: “John said the FAI went west as far as Skibbereen but there’s another 90 minutes to travel to the coast!”

Another Leesider, Tony Fitzgerald, bowed out, his four-year presidency of the association ending in his native county. Donal Conway, a retired school teacher based in Dublin, is the new President and will be succeeded by Noel Fitzroy in 2022.