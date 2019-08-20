News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UCD axe boss Collie O’Neill

Former UCD manager Collie O'Neill
By Martin Claffey
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 07:37 AM

UCD are on the hunt for a new manager after last night “parting company” with Collie O’Neill. The Students are bottom of the Premier Division, six points adrift of Finn Harps, and suffered a 10-1 defeat to Bohemians at Dalymount Park last weekend.

Drogheda man O’Neill had shown his impressive coaching talents during UCD’s push to the Premier Division last season, as well as a run to the FAI Cup semi-final, where they were narrowly edged out by eventual winners Dundalk.

UCD said in a statement, “We would like to thank Collie for his hard work and contribution to the club since joining the club as first team coach in 2011 before taking over as our first team manager ahead of the 2015 season, with the highlights being our 2015 Europa League campaign, and of course last season’s First Division title-winning campaign. We would like to wish Collie the best of luck and success in the future.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage and is currently reviewing its managerial options.”

