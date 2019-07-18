UCD awarded 3-0 win after Bohemians field suspended player

UCD have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Bohemians after Keith Long's side fielded a suspended player.
Daniel Mandroiu, who won the June Player of the Month award last week, played all 90 minutes despite being ineligible for the game, an FAI statement said.
The Students had won Monday night's game 1-0, so the decision only affects both teams' goal difference.
Bohs have also had a fine imposed on them.
The game at the UCD Bowl also featured a post-game melee, after the hosts' goalie Conor Kearns pointedly celebrated his clean sheet in front of the outraged Bohs fans after the final whistle.
He was accosted by a number of angry Bohs players before making a delayed exit as plastic bottles were thrown in his direction.
A Bohs supporter also attempted to confront the 'keeper but was blocked by stewards.
Some unsavoury scenes after the game in the UCD Bowl as Conor Kearns celebrated in front of the Bohs fans. The UCD 'keeper had to wait to make his exit as objects were thrown while the referee was also delayed. pic.twitter.com/09FoJyBXuR— Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) July 16, 2019