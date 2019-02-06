UCC come from behind to see off UL and collect Collingwood Cup

UCC 2 - 1 UL

A dramatic finish to the Irish Universities Cup final saw UCC come from behind with late goals from Simon Falvey and Rob Slevin to clinch their 14th win in the competition over University of Limerick in a closely contested tie at the Markets Field.

Alan Murphy had given Limerick the lead with the opening goal on 37 minutes and the hosts looked like finally gaining a long awaited first Collingwood Cup success with time running out.

But with four minutes of normal time remaining the always resilient UCC finally got back on terms when Simon Falvey beat UL ‘keeper Sean McCormack with a close range finish to take the decider into extra time.

UCC's Daniel Pender and Robert Slevin lift the trophy. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

UCC struck again two minutes after the restart and skipper Rob Slevin headed home what proved to be the winner from Garan Manley’s perfectly flighted corner kick to give the Cork side their third win in the past five years.

All the chances came in the first half and both sides might have got on the scoresheet.

UCC’s Matthew McKevitt had a shot saved by McCormack and Patrick Crowley had the best chance of the half for the Cork boys but his shot hit the outside of the upright.

In UL’s opening attack, Adam Foley forced UCC keeper David Coffey to go full length to keep out his strike.

While later, UCC full back Gordon Walker got his head to McKevitt’s free but headed beyond the post.

Murphy finally broke the deadlock on thirty seven minutes when he got on the end of Shane McCallion’s long throw-in and beat Coffey for the opening goal.

The pace dropped in the second half with no real chances dropping for either side and UL looked to be on their way to finally breaking their Collingwood Cup hoodoo and gaining a first ever success until UCC struck with four minutes remaining.

Falvey touched home the equaliser from Crowley’s cross on the right-hand side to force extra time and then Slevin, later named Player of the Tournament, headed home from Manley’s corner for the dramatic winner.

Jack Lynch of UL in action against Liam Cronin of UCC. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

UCC: D Coffey; G Walker (T O’Donovan 109), E Hurley, R Slevin, B McAuliffe (D Mannix 60); R Hennessy, G Manley; D Scott (L Cronin 71), P Crowley (J Buttimer 100), M McKevitt; S Falvey (B Mulcahy 97).

UL: S McCormack; S McCallion, J Lynch, I Fletcher, R Doherty; E O’Dwyer, D Sheehan (A Quaide 60) (D O’Connell 87); K Hayes (I Corcoran 80), S McSweeney, A Murphy; A Foley (S Madigan 76).

Referee: Nigel Casey (Limerick).