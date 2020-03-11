News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UCC bounce back in style to take Division Four title

By John Hudson
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 08:09 PM

UCC ‘D’ 7 BRAY INSTITUTE OF FE 0

A seven goals haul without reply gave UCC ‘D’ side the honours against Bray Institute of Further Education in a one-sided Colleges and Universities Division Four final at Athlone Town Stadium.

UCC celebrate their win in the Rustler's CUFL Men's Division Four final at Athlone Town Stadium. Photo: Eamon Scott
The Cork side beaten last Sunday on penalties in the Irish Universities Crowley Cup final by Maynooth University bounced back in style from that set back to record their biggest victory of the season.

Bray looked well up for the task of picking up a league title themselves in the early period of the game and Patrick Walker tested goalkeeper Daniel Murphy with a well-struck free-kick.

However, when UCC hit the front on the half-hour with the opening goal they grew in stature and after a second arrived by half-time, they were well in control.

The second half produced a further five goals for the Cork boys however the Bray cause suffered with the dismissal of skipper and central defender Craig Adamson at the midway point after receiving his second yellow.

Dylan Bradley opened the UCC account on 30 minutes with a super strike from 25 yards that gave Bray ‘keeper Ryan McGuirk little chance of keeping out following good work by Sean O’Callaghan to win possession and set up the chance.

Lughaidh Wiseman increased the UCC lead on the stroke of half time with a clinical finish after both Bradley and Conor Kelly had failed to get a touch on Jimmy Goldsmith’s cross.

A second Bradley goal a thumping header from Scott Philpott’s free six minutes into the second half stretched the UCC advantage.

Shortly after Alex O’Connor finished off a clever short corner routine involving Philpott by tucking home the fourth.

By this stage, Bray had lost Adamson and more misfortune was to quickly come when Tom Mason beat McGuire with a long-range effort.

UCC captain Jimmy Goldsmith added a sixth minutes later and substitute Suddy Nair made it 7-0 to wrap up a comprehensive win with 15 minutes remaining.

Later a couple of brilliant saves by McGuirk kept the UCC total at seven but they on the day they were no match for a rampant UCC side.

Man of the Match: Dylan Bradley (UCC).

UCC ‘D’: Liam Cotter; Daniel Murphy, Alex O’Connor, Sean Varian, Scott Philpott; Tom Mason, Conor Kelly; Lughaidh Wiseman, Dylan Bradley, Jimmy Goldsmith; Patrick O’Callaghan.

Subs: Zeno Eusepi Harris (for Murphy h-t), Keith White (for Mason 60), Suddy Nair (for Kelly 63), Sam Powell (for O’Callaghan 63), Cillian Desmond (Philpott 77).

Not used: Vjeko Vondra, Mason Ferris, Stephen Galvin.

BRAY INSTITUTE OF FE: Ryan McGuirk; Gavin Goodwin, Craig Adamson Jordan Conroy, Shane Mangan, Stewart Nolan; Antonio Morau, Mark Mullen, Callum McNulty, Patrick Walker; Shane Lincoln.

Subs: Emmet McKenna (for Morau 62), Sean McAteer (for Nolan 67), Evan Butler (for Conroy 76), Ryan Khalaf (for Walker 76), Dale Kelly (Lincoln (for 76).

Referee: Ultan Beaumont Assistants: Des McEnery, Willie Stokes.

TOPIC: Soccer

