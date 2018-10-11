Two-speed Sean Maguire working hard to avoid more hammer blows

By Liam Mackey

“There’s only two speeds with me, either walking or sprinting,” says Sean Maguire with a smile.

Unfortunately, he actually has a third: Limping. And it’s the hamstring injury woes which have afflicted him in the last two seasons which inevitably form a worrying backdrop to his very welcome return to the Irish fold this week.

Worrying, certainly, for his Preston boss Alex Neil who has openly expressed his fear that the player might break down again, while Martin O’Neill has admitted he will have to ponder long and hard before deciding if and for how long he can deploy Maguire against Denmark on Saturday and/or Wales the following week.

For his part, the Kilkenny man is confident he’s good to go but fully understands why both club and country would be anxious about easing him back into the fray after another lengthy lay-off.

“Yeah, especially with the history I’ve had of hamstring injuries,” he says. “I was sitting here this time last year having never had the injury and, a year later, I’ve had two pretty serious hamstring injuries, which is pretty sickening.

“Last year I had to get surgery and, honestly, that leg feels like a new leg. This time around it was my other leg, the left, that I tore and it was sickening the way it happened because I was flying in pre-season. It was the last pre-season game and I had worked pretty much through the summer to make sure it didn’t happen, but it happened.

“The injury was supposed to be about eight weeks but I’ve been back running about six weeks now and been back training three or four weeks so it feels great. I took the extra couple of weeks to make sure it was right this time and obviously I came on for the last 20 minutes on Saturday (against Wigan), and I think it was the perfect game to reintroduce myself because, at 2-0 up, the game was pretty much over. They ended up getting a man sent off and we won 4-0 so it was the perfect return.”

In a bid to try to ward off further hammer blows, Maguire now adheres to a specially tailored fitness programme which includes putting in 45 minutes in the gym to get warmed up before training and 30 minutes “reactivation” in the dressing room before a game.

“I’ve to train the way I play,” says the 24-year-old. “It’s why I’ve probably had the hamstring injuries, because of the way I play. There’s only two speeds with me, either walking or sprinting. When we don’t have the ball, I’m walking back, and when we have it then it’s a just a burst of energy. I’ve had to work on that the last 10 weeks, where I’ve had to try to change my game a little but I don’t think I’ll be able to do that — changing my game would hamper the way I play.”

Maguire believes that his strike partnership at Preston with Callum Robinson is one which has the potential to reap rewards for Ireland, after he and fellow club and international team-mate Alan Browne helped play a part in recruiting Robinson to the cause.

“Yeah, it turned out last year that there was a chance of him playing for Ireland and he came to me and Alan Browne and said ‘what it’s like?’ and we told him there’s no better feeling than playing for your country.

“Hearing the national anthem is the best feeling in the world. Playing in front of the Ireland fans. Because I was saying that, two years ago, I was one of them Irish fans screaming at the boys on the TV, so it’s a great feeling.

“When I went to Preston, Robbo was more of a winger but he’s developed himself into a number nine now and that’s down to the gaffer moving him in there and I think we work well.

“I played on the wing at Preston and he’s played on the wing and both of us can do a job as a number nine. If anyone has looked at the games where we have started together we have interchanged all the time and I think we can develop as a partnership with club and country.”

Maguire admits it’s hard to say how much of a role he might be able to play in the upcoming games but, as he looks to open his Irish goal account after a disrupted beginning to his international career, he insists: “If I start the game or even if I only come on for a couple of minutes, I’ll always back myself to score. And there’s no better place to do it than in front of your home fans. It is just about getting the opportunity.

“Once I do get that first goal I think it will just take care of itself.”

It’s already been a good start to the football week for the former Cork City favourite as, watching the action on TV in his room in the Irish team hotel on Monday night, he was able to delight in the Rebels beating Bohemians to set up another FAI Cup final against another of his old clubs, Dundalk.

Not that there is ever any doubt about where Sean Maguire’s League of Ireland allegiances lie.

“It would be a great occasion to see the best two teams in the country battle it out for the final,” he says, “and, fingers crossed, I will get across to watch the boys hopefully pick up three in a row.”

Meanwhile, there was encouraging news from the Irish camp yesterday after it emerged that a scan showed no serious problem underlying Shane Long’s swollen ankle.

But, as was flagged by Martin O’Neill on Monday, the striker did avail of an extra day’s rest from training.