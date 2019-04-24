NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Two Irish players named in PFA League Two Team of the Year

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 12:38 PM

Two Irish players have been named in the Professional Footballers’ Association League Two Team of the Year 2019

Bury goalkeeper Joe Murphy is joined by midfielder Jay O’Shea. Their teammate Danny Mayor also makes the selection

Champions Lincoln make up the backbone of the team. Danny Cowley’s side secured the title with a draw against play-off hopefuls Tranmere on Easter Monday.

Defenders Neal Eardley, Jason Shackell and Harry Toffolo all made the XI voted for by their fellow players, along with 15-goal forward John Akinde.

PA Graphic

Mansfield have defender Krystian Pearce and Tyler Walker, the on-loan Nottingham Forest striker who has bagged 21 league goals, included as the Stags also hunt down an automatic promotion place.

Bury goalkeeper Joe Murphy is in the PFA selection, joined by midfield duo Danny Mayor and Jay O’Shea.

There are, though, no players included from MK Dons, who remain in the battle for a top-three finish.

Tranmere forward James Norwood (centre) has enjoyed a successful campaign in front of goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Play-off chasing Tranmere have 27-goal forward James Norwood named in the PFA side, while Forest Green midfielder Reece Brown also makes the XI.

The players will be honoured at the PFA’s annual awards ceremony in London on Sunday April 28.

PFA League Two Team of the Year 2019: Joe Murphy (Bury); Neal Eardley (Lincoln), Jason Shackell (Lincoln), Krystian Pearce (Mansfield), Harry Toffolo (Lincoln); Danny Mayor (Bury), Jay O’Shea (Bury), Reece Brown (Forest Green); James Norwood (Tranmere), John Akinde (Lincoln), Tyler Walker (Mansfield)

- Press Association

More on this topic

James Collins and Aiden McGeady in PFA League One Team of the Year

EFL postpones vote on Coventry’s league status as talks reopen on Ricoh deal

Hasenhuttl wary of the drop as Saints let lead slip after Long’s record strike

Valderde not expecting any favours from Atletico as Barcelona close in on title

KEYWORDS

BuryfootballLincolnmansfieldPFALeague 2

More in this Section

Ortiz will not be Joshua’s next opponent, says promoter

Rose urges Tottenham to make season one of their best ever

EFL postpones vote on Coventry’s league status as talks reopen on Ricoh deal

Hasenhuttl wary of the drop as Saints let lead slip after Long’s record strike


Lifestyle

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy – how transparent are fashion brands being now?

How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

As Taylor Swift goes all Victoriana at the Time Gala – 3 times she’s made a splash on the red carpet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »