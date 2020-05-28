News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two Fulham players test positive after latest round of testing in Championship

By Press Association
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 12:16 PM

Two Fulham players have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing in the Championship.

The EFL confirmed 1,030 samples from players and staff were gathered at second-tier clubs between Monday and Wednesday of this week, with three positive results coming from two clubs.

Fulham confirmed they were one of the clubs concerned, stating: “Both players, who shall remain unnamed due to medical confidentiality, are now self-isolating in line with league and government guidance.”

The results, which show that well over 99.5 per cent of those tested were negative, is a further boost to the Championship’s restart plans, with the competition hoping to resume at some stage next month.

Votes on curtailing the League One and Two seasons are expected next week.

At Premier League level, four individuals from three clubs were found to be Covid-19 positive in the testing round conducted on Monday and Tuesday, which covered 1,008 tests.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and are meeting again today to discuss wider issues such as the restart date, the rebate to broadcasters, neutral venues and models for curtailment.

