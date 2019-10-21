Two arrested over ‘racist abuse’ at FA Cup match

Two men have been arrested over alleged racist abuse of players at a football match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town on Saturday.

The FA Cup qualifier was abandoned following racist abuse which prompted players from both sides to walk off in the 64th minute.

Haringey manager Tom Loizou alleged that defender Coby Rowe had suffered racist abuse and goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat was also said to have been spat at and had missiles thrown at him.

The players of both sides return to the pitch as a show of solidarity. #YTFC pic.twitter.com/yAlV44MYrf — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) October 19, 2019

Players from both teams in the qualifying round match at Coles Park were led off by their managers after the abuse and made a decision not to finish the match, shortly after Yeovil had gained a 1-0 lead.

Two men, aged 23 and 26, were arrested in Chard and Yeovil on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

Both are in custody at a Somerset police station.

Metropolitan Police officers are leading the investigation with the help of Avon and Somerset Police.

Still so proud of the decision we took on a day we won’t forget for a long time. Let this be the lasting image of the day. @HaringeyBoroFC & @YTFC players & staff standing together in solidarity against racism. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/Fj73vruxLX — Joe Husson (@Joe_Husson) October 20, 2019

The Football Association has launched an investigation and both Haringey and Yeovil have said they will co-operate with the authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 5272/19 Oct.

The FA said it is “deeply concerned” about the allegation and is looking into the incident “as a matter of urgency”.

It is thought that Saturday’s incident was the first time a match at such a senior level has been abandoned due to racism.

The alleged incident occurred just five days after England’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria was halted twice as fans were warned about racist behaviour.