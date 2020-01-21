News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
TV row threatens blackout for Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off

By John Fallon
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 09:31 PM

The Irish public could be facing a television blackout of the Euro play-off against Slovakia unless a broadcasting dispute is resolved soon.

As the semi-final on March 26 is an extension of the Nations League, rights holders Sky Sports are claiming exclusive coverage of the Bratislava fixture.

However, RTÉ have made their case to Uefa that the match should be covered under their deal to show all of Ireland’s qualifiers in the mainstream campaign. The national broadcaster on Tuesday refused to comment on the ongoing row.

It is understood talks have taken place behind the scenes with a view to resolving the matter but a standoff may result in neither party getting their way.

That would extend to the final five days later against either Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland, should Mick McCarthy’s side hurdle the first fence.

Were the game not televised live, it would replicate the play-off against Turkey for a spot at Euro 2000

Following a 1-1 draw in Dublin, exorbitant demands from Turkish satellite station Star TV of a €3m fee put the return leg in Bursa beyond the budgets of Irish stations. Ireland bowed out on the away goal rule.

This new series operates on a single-leg basis. Failure to find a victor over 90 minutes at the 22,500-capacity Tehelne Pole Stadium will trigger extra-time and penalties, if required. The FAI this week secured 2,200 tickets for visiting fans.

Uefa scrapped the traditional play-offs for this tournament to incentivise teams competing in the maiden Nations League during late 2018.

Despite finishing bottom of their pool behind Denmark and Wales, Ireland clinched the play-off once several counties seeded higher sealed direct qualification through the subsequent main campaign.

McCarthy, in charge just for this campaign, could only muster a third-place finish after leading the group for most of the series.

