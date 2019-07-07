News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump reminded about Rapinoe tweet after United States World Cup success

Sunday, July 07, 2019 - 09:56 PM

After the United States won the Women’s World Cup social media users did not waste time in reminding Donald Trump of a tweet he had directed toward star player Megan Rapinoe earlier in the tournament.

The US president had tweeted: “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” after footage emerged of the forward saying she would not go “to the f****** White House” should the United States win the competition.

Trump also extended an invitation to the team, “win or lose.”

Since then, the US team beat France and England on the way to the World Cup final, where they beat Holland 2-0.

Rapinoe netted the opener from the penalty spot, and the resulting win prompted many on social media to remind Trump of his earlier words.

Actor Jeffrey Wright for example tweeted at the US president: “Well. She talked first. Then won. Keep your advice and your cold-ass Big Macs.”

A short while after the final whistle in Lyon, Trump tweeted: “Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!” while the US first lady Melania Trump also tweeted her congratulations to the team.

UK shadow foreign secretary and Labour MP Emily Thornberry meanwhile congratulated Rapinoe and took aim at Trump after the US team defended their 2015 title.

“Commiserations to the Netherlands and their brilliant Arsenal contingent, but I’m delighted to see the US and Megan Rapinoe win that final on Pride Weekend,” Thornberry tweeted.

“Eat that, Donald Trump.”

Rapinoe’s performances throughout the tournament earned her the Golden Ball award for best player, while England striker Ellen White congratulated her on winning the Golden Boot also.

“Huge congratulations @mPinoe winning both the #GoldenBoot & #GoldenBall,” White tweeted. “It was fun going head to head with you & @alexmorgan13 this tournament.”

The victory means the USA have won four FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

- Press Association

Donald TrumpMegan RapinoeTwitterUSAWomen's World CupTOPIC: Soccer

