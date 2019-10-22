Troy Parrott scores four goals for Tottenham in UEFA Youth League

Troy Parrott has doubled his goal tally in the UEFA Youth League, scoring four times for Tottenham this afternoon.

Spurs' U19s hammered Red Star Belgrade 9-2, with the 17-year-old Dubliner adding to his growing reputation as one of Ireland's top prospects for the near future.

His first two goals came in the space of three minutes, a lethal first-time strike off the crossbar followed by a bizarre finish while lying on his back after a goalkeeping error.

That made it 3-0, but it took an unstoppable 75th-minute penalty to seal his hat-trick and the three points for Ryan Mason's side, making it 5-2 after a short-lived comeback by the Serbs.

He made it four in the 86th minute, sliding the ball into the far corner, as Spurs let loose late on.

What an afternoon for Troy Parrott ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ The Ireland U21 striker bagged four goals as Spurs ran riot against Red Star in the UEFA Youth League ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GPhwArL0pg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2019

Parrott has now scored eight goals in eight appearances in the youth version of the Champions League, adding to goals previously scored against PSV, Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Olympiacos.

He made his senior debut for Spurs last month in their EFL Cup loss to Colchester United.

Elsewhere in Group B, Ryan Johansson, who is reportedly in the process of declaring for the Republic of Ireland, was an 80th-minute substitute as Bayern Munich beat Olympiacos 4-0. Spurs are now second behind Bayern.

Meanwhile, former Shamrock Rovers star Gavin Bazunu was in goal as Manchester City's U19s lost 3-1 to Atalanta.