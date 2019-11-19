Troy Parrott returns to Under-21 squad ahead of tonight's Sweden showdown

Troy Parrott is set to be involved for the Republic of Ireland under-21s tonight against Sweden.

The Tottenham teenager made his senior debut against New Zealand last week and was an unused substitute against Denmark last night.

Parrott scored a brace as a substitute when Ireland last played Sweden in September in a 3-1 comeback win.

Stephen Kenny's side top Group 1 ahead of tonight's game in Tallaght.

They're three points ahead of Italy, with two more games played.

Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 2: Munster highs, lows and controversies. And the loss of Axel