Troy Parrott could get Champions League run against Bayern Munich

Troy Parrott was handed his Premier League debut — and the match ball — by Jose Mourinho at the end of Tottenham’s 5-0 thrashing of Burnley, and could replace Harry Kane in their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Dubliner went on for the final five minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following his debut in the Carabao Cup at Colchester in September, and Mourinho made a point of handing the striker the match ball at the final whistle.

“It was his debut in the Premier League at 17 years old,” said Mourinho.

“Sometimes it (the ball) is for the guy who scores a hat-trick, but I think it has a bigger meaning for a 17-year-old boy who was playing in the Youth Champions League last week with kids of his age.

“For a 17-year-old boy playing for Tottenham in the Premier League, I think it is an amazing week for him.

“And he has played for his country in a match in Dublin.”

Tottenham travel to Bayern Munich on Wednesday for a dead rubber, with both sides qualified in second and first place respectively in Group B.

Asked if Parrott will play, Mourinho said: “I don’t know. I can say that Harry Kane will not play. But as to who is going to play, I need to think.”

The striker replaced Dele Alli in the 85th minute with Spurs already 5-0 ahead, playing just behind Kane, and the indications are that he will get his big chance to replace the England captain on Wednesday, as Mourinho rests his senior players.

As well as Parrott, youngsters Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon were also involved on Saturday, so Mourinho may well go for a youthful look in Munich, with qualification already assured.

Tottenham’s staff have high hopes for Parrott, who has already made his debut for Mick McCarthy’s side, and see the 17-year-old as the perfect understudy for Kane. Just last week he scored twice in a 4-2 win for Tottenham under-18s as they knocked Liverpool out of the FA Youth Cup.