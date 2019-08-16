Troy Parrott among three new faces in 40-man Ireland squad

Mick McCarthy has named his Ireland squad for the forthcoming European Championship qualifier against Switzerland and the friendly with Bulgaria.

There are first call-ups for Stoke City's Nathan Collins, Doncaster Rovers midfielder Kieran Sadlier and Tottenham striker Troy Parrott.

Also included in the squad is James McCarthy - the Crystal Palace man hasn't played for Ireland since October 2016.

Manager McCarthy said the squad will be reduced closer to the September 5 qualifier after the next few rounds of club fixtures:

"I dont know what's going to happen between now and the next couple of games. We've got Saturday games, Tuesday games, Saturday and then the Saturday before me meet up. Players could get injured before we meet up," he told FAI TV

Looking ahead to the clash with the Swiss, McCarthy said:

Switzerland are a good side. They have been in the higher echelons of the top teams in Europe for the last number of years.

Ireland currently top the group but they have already played Gibraltar twice and both Denmark and Switzerland have games in hand over Mick McCarthy's men.

Republic of Ireland squad to play Switzerland and Bulgaria

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers, on loan from Cardiff City), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers). Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Alan Browne (Preston North End), James McClean (Stoke City), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Harry Arter (Fulham, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers)

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa), Shane Long (Southampton), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)