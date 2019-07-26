News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Troy Parrott a 'shoo-in' for Ireland call-up if teenager plays for Spurs, says Mick McCarthy

Troy Parrott a 'shoo-in' for Ireland call-up if teenager plays for Spurs, says Mick McCarthy
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 10:43 AM

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has said teenager Troy Parrott is a "shoo-in" for a call up to the senior squad if he remains involved with the Tottenham first-team at the start of the season.

The 17-year-old started in attack alongside Harry Kane in Spurs' 2-1 friendly defeat to Manchester United in China yesterday, after impressing against Juventus last week.

McCarthy said competitive football rather than friendly appearances will determine whether Parrott makes the Ireland squad for this autumn's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Ireland boss told the Irish Examiner's Liam Mackey: “It’s the season that counts, not pre-season.

“To be battled-hardened to play against a really good Swiss side you have got to be playing or got to have played last season for a long period of time.”

However, he was keen to point out that he would apply much the same kind of requirement to someone at the other end of the experience scale, like Everton’s James McCarthy, who is desperate to re-float his career after being so long sidelined through injury.

“I’d like to see him playing in September,” said McCarthy. “You all probably know that there are some stories that he might be moving to Crystal Palace, sooner rather than later - for him, for me. So he should be in a place to get a game for the first game of the season.

"But it doesn’t matter - he can go and sign for whoever he wants, he can sign for Oxford, and if he’s in the team he has a better chance than if he’s on the bench at Crystal Palace."

"He has done the pre-season and I think he is waiting to get his move. And so am I.”

McCarthy said he was delighted to see Callum Robinson join promoted Sheffield United in the Premier League but again underlined that, for his purposes, the important follow-on is that the former Preston man actually gets playing time.

“I don’t want players at Premier League clubs, I want players playing at football clubs, preferably in the Premier League,” was how he put it.

READ MORE

Mauricio Pochettino has unfinished business at Tottenham

More on this topic

Saudi king funds Hajj trips for survivors of New Zealand mosque attacksSaudi king funds Hajj trips for survivors of New Zealand mosque attacks

Dress rental service starts fashion revolution in Ireland by tackling clothes pollutionDress rental service starts fashion revolution in Ireland by tackling clothes pollution

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac knife attack: Property owner ‘attacked five times in same area’Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac knife attack: Property owner ‘attacked five times in same area’

‘Chaos’: Travellers at UK airports face delays following high temperatures‘Chaos’: Travellers at UK airports face delays following high temperatures

More in this Section

Manchester City and Liverpool to lead the way once again?Manchester City and Liverpool to lead the way once again?

Pressure is on Ireland as they hunt for Test win, says England’s Jack LeachPressure is on Ireland as they hunt for Test win, says England’s Jack Leach

Mauricio Pochettino has unfinished business at TottenhamMauricio Pochettino has unfinished business at Tottenham

Can Solskjaer bring the good times back to Manchester United?Can Solskjaer bring the good times back to Manchester United?


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Fair City actor Tommy O’Neill drew on his own time in prison for a video installation currently on display on Spike Island, writes Ellie O’ByrneInside knowledge influences outlook

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »