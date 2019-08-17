News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Trossard’s debut strike grabs point for Brighton

Trossard’s debut strike grabs point for Brighton
By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 05:14 PM

Brighton 1 - 1 West Ham

A stunning debut goal from Leandro Trossard secured a point for Brighton against West Ham.

Trossard, an £18million summer signing from Belgian side Genk, struck shortly after Javier Hernandez had given West Ham the lead against the run of play.

The 24-year-old had an eventful debut to say the least, having a goal ruled out by VAR and missing a sitter before he eventually got off the mark to earn his new side a 1-1 draw.

West Ham had lost both their previous Premier League visits to Sussex and should have lost this one, too, with Brighton dominant throughout.

New manager Graham Potter has got his side playing some confident, slick football and West Ham for long periods had no answers.

The hosts almost took the lead inside the opening minute when Dan Burn headed a Pascal Gross free-kick inches over the crossbar.

Midway through the first half, a miscued Arthur Masuaku clearance found Dale Stephens, who hit a first-time rocket which Lukasz Fabianski had to tip over the top.

Fabianski, West Ham’s player of the year last term, looks to be in for another busy season and he was at full stretch to palm away Solly March’s drive.

The Pole was beaten in the 27th minute, with Trossard celebrating a debut goal until VAR ruled it out with Burn, who had crossed for the Belgian to volley home, caught offside in the build-up.

Glenn Murray, who has scored four goals in his last four matches against West Ham, almost grabbed another but he headed Burn’s cross over.

It was a toothless first half from West Ham, yet it was no surprise that Hernandez, a player nicknamed ‘Little Pea’, got absolutely no change from Brighton’s three towering centre-halves.

Michail Antonio was sent on at half-time to give the Mexican some support, with Jack Wilshere making way.

West Ham had another almighty let-off when Gross cut the ball back to Trossard, 10 yards out, only for the winger to shank his shot into the side-netting.

It was an awful miss, and one which was magnified a few minutes later when Manuel Lanzini sent Hernandez scampering through on goal.

Mat Ryan got a touch on the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker’s shot – West Ham’s first on target all match – but the ball still rolled over the line to put the visitors ahead.

The scarcely-deserved lead lasted just over three minutes, however, as Trossard rifled in a brilliant strike from near the edge of the area which gave Fabianski no chance.

Brighton went in search of a winner but sub Neal Maupay skied his shot from 10 yards and Davy Propper’s header was saved by Fabianski.

At the other end, Ryan denied Robert Snodgrass and Antonio to ensure the points were shared.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Bournemouth spoil Villa’s Premier League homecoming with impressive win

More on this topic

Impressive Pukki hits treble against NewcastleImpressive Pukki hits treble against Newcastle

Bernard goal gives Everton victory over WatfordBernard goal gives Everton victory over Watford

Liverpool shrug off fatigue to set club record win against SouthamptonLiverpool shrug off fatigue to set club record win against Southampton

Bournemouth spoil Villa’s Premier League homecoming with impressive winBournemouth spoil Villa’s Premier League homecoming with impressive win

footballLeandro TrossardPremier LeagueBrightonWest HamBrighton vs West HamTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Cork keeper Chris Kelly hit with 12-month banCork keeper Chris Kelly hit with 12-month ban

Troy Parrott among three new faces in 40-man Ireland squadTroy Parrott among three new faces in 40-man Ireland squad

Pep Guardiola: Raheem Sterling still has another level to reachPep Guardiola: Raheem Sterling still has another level to reach

Zinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real MadridZinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real Madrid


Lifestyle

Italy is a volatile place as you probably know, not just the passions of its people but is a place of active volcanos and frequent earthquakes. One of the most devastating earthquakes in recent years was the one that struck the Amatrice region in 2016.Wine with Leslie Williams: Some tasty Italian selections

It’s confirmed, being a dog owner is good for you. Esther McCarthy spoke to four celebrities about pride in their pooches.Animal magnetism: Celebrities and their treasured pets

We recently began watching a new sitcom called, ‘The Kids Are Alright’. It follows an American family in the early seventies as they raise eight sons.Lindsay Woods: I’m a dormant individual by nature but my children are adrenaline junkies

Rosscarbery antiques fair offers plenty of variety, writes Des O’Sullivan.See the value of rare notes and diamonds

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »