Trossard’s debut strike grabs point for Brighton

Brighton 1 - 1 West Ham

A stunning debut goal from Leandro Trossard secured a point for Brighton against West Ham.

Trossard, an £18million summer signing from Belgian side Genk, struck shortly after Javier Hernandez had given West Ham the lead against the run of play.

The 24-year-old had an eventful debut to say the least, having a goal ruled out by VAR and missing a sitter before he eventually got off the mark to earn his new side a 1-1 draw.

West Ham had lost both their previous Premier League visits to Sussex and should have lost this one, too, with Brighton dominant throughout.

New manager Graham Potter has got his side playing some confident, slick football and West Ham for long periods had no answers.

The hosts almost took the lead inside the opening minute when Dan Burn headed a Pascal Gross free-kick inches over the crossbar.

Midway through the first half, a miscued Arthur Masuaku clearance found Dale Stephens, who hit a first-time rocket which Lukasz Fabianski had to tip over the top.

Fabianski, West Ham’s player of the year last term, looks to be in for another busy season and he was at full stretch to palm away Solly March’s drive.

The Pole was beaten in the 27th minute, with Trossard celebrating a debut goal until VAR ruled it out with Burn, who had crossed for the Belgian to volley home, caught offside in the build-up.

Glenn Murray, who has scored four goals in his last four matches against West Ham, almost grabbed another but he headed Burn’s cross over.

It was a toothless first half from West Ham, yet it was no surprise that Hernandez, a player nicknamed ‘Little Pea’, got absolutely no change from Brighton’s three towering centre-halves.

Michail Antonio was sent on at half-time to give the Mexican some support, with Jack Wilshere making way.

West Ham had another almighty let-off when Gross cut the ball back to Trossard, 10 yards out, only for the winger to shank his shot into the side-netting.

It was an awful miss, and one which was magnified a few minutes later when Manuel Lanzini sent Hernandez scampering through on goal.

Mat Ryan got a touch on the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker’s shot – West Ham’s first on target all match – but the ball still rolled over the line to put the visitors ahead.

The scarcely-deserved lead lasted just over three minutes, however, as Trossard rifled in a brilliant strike from near the edge of the area which gave Fabianski no chance.

Brighton went in search of a winner but sub Neal Maupay skied his shot from 10 yards and Davy Propper’s header was saved by Fabianski.

At the other end, Ryan denied Robert Snodgrass and Antonio to ensure the points were shared.

