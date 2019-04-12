NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tributes pour in for former Liverpool captain Tommy Smith

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 09:13 PM

Liverpool greats from different eras have paid tribute to Tommy Smith after the former Reds captain died at the age of 74.

Smith, known as the ‘Anfield Iron’, made 638 appearances for the club between 1960 and 1978 and scored a crucial goal in the European Cup final in 1977 as Liverpool won the tournament for the first time.

“Tommy Smith was a fantastic servant to Liverpool Football Club,” said former player and manager Kenny Dalglish in a video posted on Liverpool’s official Twitter account.

“Very sad to see him go but his memories will be there forever.”

Ray Clemence played in goal in the 1977 European Cup final against Borussia Monchengladbach, alongside Smith.

“So desperately sorry to hear of the passing of Tommy Smith a real legend of the club. Honoured to play with him. Great captain and leader of men thoughts are with family and friends #YNWA,” Clemence wrote on Twitter.

Jamie Carragher helped Liverpool win their fifth European Cup in 2005.

He wrote on Twitter: “RIP The Anfield Iron Tommy Smith. One of the clubs all time greats.”

Michael Owen, who won the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup treble with Liverpool in 2001, shared a video of Smith’s European Cup final goal, a header which saw the Reds go 2-1 ahead in a game they would eventually win 3-1.

“Sad to hear that @LFC player Tommy Smith has died today aged 74. R. I. P. Legendary player, legendary moment,” he wrote.

Meanwhile another former team-mate of Smith’s, Terry McDermott, tweeted: “Gutted to hear about the passing of my ex @LFC team mate Tommy Smith. Tommy was someone I looked up to as a young lad growing up and when I joined Liverpool as a player he certainly didn’t disappoint…what a great man and will be sadly missed #riptommy.”

Smith was also a part of the first Liverpool side to win the FA Cup in 1965.

Press Association

