Tributes paid to Jack Charlton, who ‘changed Irish football forever’

By Press Association
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 10:19 AM

Tributes have been paid to former Republic of Ireland football manager Jack Charlton, who has died at the age of 85.

He had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year and was also battling dementia.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed thanks on behalf of the nation.

“So saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Charlton who brought such honesty and joy to the football world,” the premier tweeted.

“He personified a golden era in Irish football-the Italia 90 campaign being one of pure joy for the nation.

“He gave us magical memories. Thank you Jack.”

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) expressed sadness at his death, describing him as “the manager who changed Irish football forever”.

“Our thoughts are with Pat and the family at this sad time,” the FAI tweeted.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris described Charlton as a “footballing legend who became such a part of our lives as Ireland manager”.

“So many of my childhood memories involve his time leading our national team. The excitement and pride he brought us all. We were all part of Jackie’s army! Rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald described Charlton as “Ireland’s most beloved England man” as she expressed sorrow at his death.

Jack Charlton dies aged 85 after battle with lymphoma and dementia

