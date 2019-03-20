Tributes after Sky Sports journalist who covered Ireland dies aged 47

Former Sky Sports journalist Fraser Robertson has died at the age of 47.

Robertson covered Ireland games regularly during Mick McCarthy's first stint in charge of the national team.

Sky Sports News reports that he passed away from natural causes.

Everyone at the EFL is saddened to hear the passing of Sky Sports News presenter Fraser Robertson. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4Xsz1NnmDg — EFL (@EFL) March 20, 2019

Speaking to Sky Sports, McCarthy paid tribute to the Scot, saying the news was "desperately sad".

"I can't imagine how his family are feeling. My thoughts and prayers go out to them - his wife and his young child.

"He'll be sadly missed."

Former Ireland players Shay Given and Clinton Morrison took to Twitter to express their grief at the news.

"Sorry to hear the news of the passing of Sky Sports News presenter Fraser Robertson," said Given.

"Way to [sic] young to pass, thoughts and prayers with his family and friends."

Sorry to hear the news of the passing of @SkySportsNews presenter Fraser Robertson, Did lots of interviews with him over the years (Great man) Way to young to pass, thoughts and prayers with his family and friends RIP 🙏🏼 — Shay Given (@No1shaygiven) March 20, 2019

Morrison added: "I will remember all the good chats and the laughs we had with Ireland for Sky Sports."

Sky Sports presenter Bryan Swanson tweeted to say Robertson was an inspiration.

"Gutted we have lost Fraser Robertson at such a young age," said Swanson.

"A journalist with integrity, enthusiasm and who cared passionately about @SkySportsNews. Rest in peace, Fraser, you were an inspiration."