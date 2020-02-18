Treaty United to represent Limerick in Women's National League

Treaty United's application to enter the Women's National League has been accepted.

File photo of Market's Field, Limerick.

The club, renamed from Limerick United after a threat of legal action from Limerick FC, join Bohemians and Athlone Town in being accepted to an expanded nine-team top tier for 2020.

Limerick FC didn't receive a licence to compete in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after spending 100 days in examinership last year.

That means an 83-year history of men's League of Ireland football in Limerick will end this season, however, the city will now have representation in the Women's National League.

Treaty United will replace Limerick WFC, the women's section of Limerick FC, who made their National League debut in 2018.

The new grouping, formed after court protection for the debt-ridden Limerick FC was removed, withdrew an application to enter the National Underage Leagues earlier this month.

Athlone will take the place of Kilkenny United, who were left "devastated" when they were denied a licence after five years in the top division.

The fixture list for the 2020 season will be released on Thursday.

2020 Women's National League participants: Athlone Town, Bohemian FC, Cork City, DLR Waves, Galway WFC, Peamount United, Shelbourne, Treaty United, Wexford Youths.