News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Treaty United to represent Limerick in Women's National League

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 01:15 PM

Treaty United's application to enter the Women's National League has been accepted.

File photo of Market's Field, Limerick.
File photo of Market's Field, Limerick.

The club, renamed from Limerick United after a threat of legal action from Limerick FC, join Bohemians and Athlone Town in being accepted to an expanded nine-team top tier for 2020.

Limerick FC didn't receive a licence to compete in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after spending 100 days in examinership last year.

That means an 83-year history of men's League of Ireland football in Limerick will end this season, however, the city will now have representation in the Women's National League.

Treaty United will replace Limerick WFC, the women's section of Limerick FC, who made their National League debut in 2018.

The new grouping, formed after court protection for the debt-ridden Limerick FC was removed, withdrew an application to enter the National Underage Leagues earlier this month.

Athlone will take the place of Kilkenny United, who were left "devastated" when they were denied a licence after five years in the top division.

The fixture list for the 2020 season will be released on Thursday.

2020 Women's National League participants: Athlone Town, Bohemian FC, Cork City, DLR Waves, Galway WFC, Peamount United, Shelbourne, Treaty United, Wexford Youths.

More on this topic

Mateo Kovacic: Chelsea have to be focused and cut out mistakesMateo Kovacic: Chelsea have to be focused and cut out mistakes

Raiola hits back at Solskjaer and insists Pogba is committed to United this yearRaiola hits back at Solskjaer and insists Pogba is committed to United this year

Son setback for Spurs as fractured arm rules him outSon setback for Spurs as fractured arm rules him out

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says Harry Maguire should have seen redChelsea boss Frank Lampard says Harry Maguire should have seen red

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Manchester United make Chelsea pay as VAR takes centre stageManchester United make Chelsea pay as VAR takes centre stage

Staunton urges Quinn to give Kenny full backingStaunton urges Quinn to give Kenny full backing

‘The champion is not going anywhere’ – Wilder confident ahead of Fury rematch‘The champion is not going anywhere’ – Wilder confident ahead of Fury rematch

Liverpool ‘contenders’ for Champions League title again, says Jurgen KloppLiverpool ‘contenders’ for Champions League title again, says Jurgen Klopp


Lifestyle

Tinfoil hats were the headwear of choice at Keith Barry's enjoyable show, writes Esther N McCarthyREVIEW: Keith Barry at the Everyman in Cork

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose husband’s controlling behaviour is making her feel trapped.Ask a counsellor: Why has my husband become so jealous and possessive?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »