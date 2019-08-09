News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Transfer deadline day: Luiz, Lukaku and Carroll all make moves as window closes

By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 06:49 AM

David Luiz, Romelu Lukaku and Andy Carroll were among the headline movers on a busy final day of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal completed their shock swoop for Luiz from Chelsea while Lukaku’s Manchester United misery ended with a switch to Inter Milan.

Andy Carroll is back on Tyneside (John Giles/PA)
Carroll made an emotional return to Newcastle eight years after leaving his hometown club and Tottenham snapped up Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham.

Arsenal’s good day was further enhanced by the signing of Kieran Tierney from Celtic while Alex Iwobi left the Gunners for Everton.

Together Premier League clubs took their summer spending to £1.41bn, just short of the record £1.43bn spent in 2017.

Arsenal’s deadline day moves saw them edge past Manchester City to become the Premier League’s biggest spenders of the summer having forked out £155million.

Defender Luiz’s surprise move came at a reported cost of £7million with Tierney arriving for around £25million.

Brazilian Luiz had two spells at Chelsea separated by a stint at Paris St Germain, where he worked with Gunners boss Unai Emery.

“David has huge experience and I look forward to working with him again,” said Emery. “He is a well-known player and adds to our defensive strength.”

Lukaku’s switch to Inter on a five-year deal, for an initial fee of £74million, ends the Belgian’s unhappy summer at United having fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lukaku’s United career came to a bitter end after falling out of favour (Martin Rickett/PA)
The 26-year-old, who joined United from Everton for £75million two years ago, did not feature during pre-season and failed to report for training earlier this week.

United were linked with Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic as a potential replacement but no deal materialised.

Carroll was back with the boyhood club where he made his name before his high-profile £35million move to Liverpool in 2011.

The 30-year-old was available as a free agent following his release by West Ham at the end of last season.

Carroll has been hampered by injuries in recent years but, after a thorough medical, Newcastle offered a one-year deal.

Other business at St James’ Park saw the arrival of full-back Emil Krafth from French side Amiens for a fee in the region of £5million.

Everton signed winger Iwobi for an undisclosed fee on a five-year contract.

The Toffees were also linked with Wilfried Zaha but Crystal Palace’s prize asset stayed at Selhurst Park and a move for Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo broke down.

Spurs spent a reported £25million to land highly-rated winger Sessegnon on a six-year deal from Fulham with Josh Onomah moving the other way. Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso also joined Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Betis.

Champions Manchester City also got in on the deadline day action by signing former England goalkeeper Scott Carson, 33, on a season-long loan.

- Press Association

