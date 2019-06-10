Touching tribute paid to late Pat McAuliffe at tonight's Ireland V Gibraltar match

As Ireland took on Gibraltar in the Euro 2020s tonight, a spot was marked 'reserved' in the RTÉ section of the press box for McAuliffe. A press pass intended for McAuliffe accompanied the sign, alongside a match programme.

The programme paid tribute to the late broadcaster: "The sudden passing of Pat in April shook not only the world of Irish sport.

The proud Corkman was a great character who truly lived and breathed sport, particularly football which he covered for RTE and several publications.

"Always polite and professional, Pat is sorely missed by all who knew him."

RTÉ commented: "A lovely tribute to our former colleague Pat McAuliffe at the Aviva Stadium. Gone but not forgotten and a sadly missed presence here tonight."

The FAI said: "We remember RTE Sport reporter Pat McAuliffe tonight at Ireland v Gibraltar. A regular at Ireland matches, Pat sadly passed away earlier this year. He will be missed by everyone in the Press Box tonight."

An own goal and a late Robert Brady Ireland beat Gibraltar 2-0.