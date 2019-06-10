Touching tribute paid to late Pat McAuliffe at tonight's Ireland V Gibraltar match

As Ireland took on Gibraltar in the Euro 2020s tonight, a spot was marked 'reserved' in the RTÉ section of the press box for McAuliffe. A press pass intended for McAuliffe accompanied the sign, alongside a match programme.
The programme paid tribute to the late broadcaster: "The sudden passing of Pat in April shook not only the world of Irish sport.
"Always polite and professional, Pat is sorely missed by all who knew him."
RTÉ commented: "A lovely tribute to our former colleague Pat McAuliffe at the Aviva Stadium. Gone but not forgotten and a sadly missed presence here tonight."
The FAI said: "We remember RTE Sport reporter Pat McAuliffe tonight at Ireland v Gibraltar. A regular at Ireland matches, Pat sadly passed away earlier this year. He will be missed by everyone in the Press Box tonight."
An own goal and a late Robert Brady Ireland beat Gibraltar 2-0.
Nice to see the late #PatMcAuliffe mentioned in tonight's Match Programme here @AVIVAStadium ironically the last time I met Pat was here ...Legendary broadcaster @RTEsport well known in Soccer & Gaa circles & a lifelong friend .@RefereeIreland#IRLGIB #IREvGIB #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/gPSFKmksCq— Joe Seward (@JoeSeward1) June 10, 2019