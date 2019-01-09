NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tottenham’s wait to move into their new stadium continues

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 10:26 AM

Tottenham will stay at Wembley until at least the end of February as their wait to move into their new stadium goes on.

Spurs’ Premier League home games with Watford, Newcastle and Leicester will all be at the national stadium as the finishing touches are put on their 62,000-seater home.

The Champions League last-16 home leg with Borussia Dortmund on February 13 will also be at Wembley.

Chairman Daniel Levy has apologised to fans and hopes to provide a further update in the next few weeks.

Levy said on the club’s official website: “I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience.

“The response from those who attended the familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for everyone.

“We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks.”

- Press Association


