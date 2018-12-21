Tottenham's Pochettino blasts naysayers but Man United question won’t go away

With questions over his future at Tottenham continuing top the agenda, manager Mauricio Pochettino said yesterday he believes the Londoners are still battling against a negative external perception.

The fact that Pochettino would appear to be Manchester United’s first choice to replace the sacked Jose Mourinho is testament to how well Spurs are doing, but the Argentinian reckons his side do not get the positive coverage they deserve.

They were heavily criticised for not making any summer signings, despite going on to make their best ever start to a Premier League season, have had fun poked at them for not winning any trophies in recent years and have attracted negative headlines for work on their new stadium overrunning.

Pochettino, who earlier this season said he was enduring his “worst feeling” as Spurs boss, claims people are quick to jump on board when things go wrong.

“We are on a good run, and playing well, but the moment we lose games it’s going to turn quick. I know that very well. This is normal,” he said.

“In this football club if some bad results arrive it’s going to turn again.

“All the positives today will be reversed and become negatives, ‘We are still not solid in our idea, we believe, but not really believe. We are happy, but not so happy’.

“I think there’s still a massive work to do. But when I say ‘worst feeling’ I don’t speak about inside of the club. I talk about the perception outside.”

Spurs are through to the Champions League knockout stages, are outside contenders for the Premier League title and reached the last four of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at Arsenal in midweek.

That is against the backdrop of playing at Wembley, making no summer signings and having a long injury list.

Yet Pochettino insists the default perception of his club is a negative one.

“We are doing fantastic but if we don’t sign in January people say we are going to struggle – it’s all negative,” he added.

“Rather to say Tottenham didn’t sign anyone is because they believe that they are going to – or have the tools – perform as well and maybe challenge for the title.

“It’s always negative. The doubt is always negative, never positive that’s because of the history.

“Because of what happened in the past. We need to fight with this perception.”

Pochettino was stopped from answering questions on speculation linking him to the Manchester United job.

At his press conference to preview Sunday’s Premier League game at Everton, questions on the subject were repeatedly shut down by the club’s press officer, who insisted the matter had already been discussed.

Cameras were then asked to be switched off as the reporter posing the questions stood his ground, with a debate that lasted just under two minutes.

With United saying they will appoint a permanent manager in the summer, it could be a long six months for the club as Pochettino’s future is likely to continue to be the main topic of conversation.