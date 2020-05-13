News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tottenham's Dele Alli attacked during robbery at home

By Press Association
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 10:23 PM

Tottenham's Dele Alli has been attacked when two armed raiders broke into his home.

The midfielder Alli was punched in the mouth by two masked intruders armed with knives and ordered to hand over valuables, The Sun reported.

The paper said that 24-year-old Alli was playing pool with his brother and his girlfriend at his home in Hadley Wood, in north-east London, in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the incident happened.

The two robbers also attacked one of Alli’s friends before fleeing with two of his watches and jewellery belonging to his girlfriend, model Ruby Mae, it added.

Ruby Mae, girlfriend of England’s Dele Alli (Adam Davy/PA)
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.

A spokesman added: “Police were called at approximately 12.35am on Wednesday, May 13, to reports of a robbery at a residential address.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

“Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment.

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

The latest raid comes two months after fellow Tottenham player Jan Vertonghen’s family was robbed at knifepoint while he was away on Champions League duty.

Vertonghen was part of the squad that travelled to Germany for the last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig in March when four thieves wearing balaclavas raided his home.

They were armed with knives, but Vertonghen’s wife and two children were unharmed.


