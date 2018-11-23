Tottenham ‘working hard’ to tie down Eriksen, says Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club is working hard to get Christian Eriksen to commit his future to the club.

Eriksen, who has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid, has 18 months to run on his deal, but Spurs are keen to make him their latest star to sign a new bumper deal.

Pochettino himself, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks have all signed new contracts in the last few months as Tottenham’s incredible knack of keeping their key players continues.

The Denmark international certainly fits into that category and Pochettino would like to see a deal done.

“He knows, we know what we are doing and we are working hard,” he said. “The club is working, trying to take the best decision, Christian is going to take the best decision.

In football I am never worried, but I prefer he is going to sign the new contract and stay a long time at Tottenham. That would be fantastic.

Eriksen, 23, arrived from Ajax in 2013 for just £11million (€12m) and that has proved a snip as he has been one of the top creative forces in the Premier League.

Pochettino said: “Five years ago, £11m means £100m today, with Brexit and all that effect on the political situation in Europe.

"In this transfer market five years ago, Eriksen was £11m, so I don’t know what another player costs!

"It’s true Christian is a very good player and when he was signed he was a prospect, a very good player at Ajax but still young and Tottenham provided a very good platform to develop his quality.

"Eriksen and Tottenham, and Tottenham and Eriksen was a very good mix.”

Nevertheless Eriksen has not been at his best this season and struggled post-World Cup with an abdominal injury.

He has not started a league game for Spurs since September, but started twice for Denmark in the international break — including the first half against Ireland in Martin O’Neill’s last match in charge — and could be ready for the starting XI when Chelsea visit Wembley tomorrow.

Jan Vertonghen might also be involved as he is back in full training following a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of the last nine games.

Davinson Sanchez (hamstring), Kieran Trippier (groin) and Mousa Dembele (ankle) will occupy the treatment room a little longer, though Danny Rose (groin) is also on the comeback trail and could be fit for next week’s Champions League tie with Inter Milan.

Pochettino is not even contemplating the thought of delaying the move into the club’s new stadium to next season.

Spurs were supposed to be in their 62,000-seater home by the start of this term and then put it back until September, but a series of further delays mean it will be 2019 until they check in.

They will play their remaining home games this year at Wembley and as a contingency have booked the stadium for the rest of the season.

At this stage the club still do not know when their new home will be ready, though are expected to provide an update next month when test events might be announced.

Pochettino is hopeful of being back at the White Hart Lane site in early 2019 and has no intention of staying at Wembley if they do not have to.

“[Staying at Wembley] is plan B,” Pochettino said. “My idea is to move as soon as possible.

"If we can move tomorrow then tomorrow. But I know that it is difficult tomorrow.

“I think we will know better in January or the end of the year in December.

"I hope if it is not January then it is February. Yesterday I was there and it is so close.”