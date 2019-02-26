Tottenham v Arsenal – memorable north London derby days

Tottenham host Arsenal on Saturday in the third north London derby of the campaign.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery enjoyed victory in his first experience of the fixture as the Gunners ran out winners in the league meeting in December before Spurs hit back to win their Carabao Cup contest soon after.

With Spurs on the periphery of the title race and Arsenal looking to secure a return to the top-four, Press Association Sport looks back on some classic meetings ahead of the latest clash.

Tottenham 3 Arsenal 1, FA Cup semi-final, April 14, 1991

Paul Gascoigne scored a memorable free-kick as Tottenham beat Arsenal in their FA Cup semi-final clash in 1991. (John Stillwell/PA)

Less than 12 months after starring in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals, Paul Gascoigne took centre stage again in Tottenham’s FA Cup clash against Arsenal.

In the first-ever FA Cup last-four tie at Wembley, Gascoigne made his mark after just five minutes with a free-kick, still celebrated today, as one of the finest seen in the world’s oldest cup competition.

Gascoigne, who had barely played in the weeks building up to the game following stomach surgery, fired in a 35-yard thunderbolt to leave David Seaman with no chance.

Gary Lineker doubled Tottenham’s lead before Alan Smith grabbed one back for the shell-shocked Gunners. Lineker struck again in the second half to put the game out of Arsenal’s reach as Spurs booked their place in the final.

Tottenham 4 Arsenal 5, Premier League, November 13, 2004

Thierry Henry scored Arsenal’s first goal as they hit five past Spurs in an enthralling league win. (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Six months after winning the league at White Hart Lane, the Gunners returned to Tottenham for another spell-binding encounter, and what would prove the highest-scoring derby of the Premier League era.

The hosts took a surprise lead through a Noureddine Naybet volley, only for Thierry Henry to equalise. Lauren then struck from the penalty spot with Patrick Vieira adding a third for Arsenal.

Jermain Defoe looked to have given Spurs a lifeline before Freddie Ljungberg restored Arsenal’s two-goal lead. Ledley King headed home, Robert Pires scored, and then Fredi Kanoute netted the ninth goal of the match, and the seventh in 33 frantic second-half minutes as Arsene Wenger’s side hung on for the points.

Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, January 22, 2008

Jermaine Jenas set Tottenham on their way to a resounding League Cup victory over their rivals. (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Spurs headed into the second leg of their Carling Cup semi-final without a win against their rivals in nearly nine years. But where David Pleat, Glenn Hoddle, Jacques Santini, Martin Jol and Clive Allen all tried, and failed, Juande Ramos masterminded Tottenham’s first victory against Wenger’s Arsenal since 1999.

Remarkably, Spurs were 4-0 up by the hour mark following strikes from Jermaine Jenas, Robbie Keane, Aaron Lennon and a Nicklas Bendtner own goal.

Substitute Emmanuel Adebayor gave Arsenal a glimmer of hope when he scored with 20 minutes remaining, but Steed Malbranque put the finishing touches on a fine win in injury time to send the home supporters wild.

Arsenal 4 Tottenham 4, Premier League, October 29, 2008

Tottenham celebrated a famous point against Arsenal under new boss Harry Redknapp thanks to a late leveller from Aaron Lennon. (Sean Dempsey/PA)

When Harry Redknapp was a football manager – and not eating creepy crawlies in the Australian outback – he earned a stunning point in his first game as Spurs boss.

Redknapp appeared to be heading for a defeat after William Gallas, Adebayor, and Robin van Persie all scored in 22 second-half minutes to give the hosts a 4-2 lead.

But Jenas pulled one back in the 89th minute for the visitors before Lennon latched on to Luka Modric’s deflected shot, which rebounded off the upright, to equalise with virtually the last kick of the game.

Arsenal 5 Tottenham 2, Premier League, February 26, 2012

Theo Walcott scored twice as Arsenal came from behind to thrash Spurs in 2012. (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Goals from Louis Saha and Adebayor seemingly had Tottenham on course for a second successive victory at the home of their neighbours.

But another memorable derby afternoon would unfold as Arsenal were level at the break courtesy of a Bacary Sagna header and a superb Van Persie strike.

It would be all Arsenal after the interval as Tomas Rosicky put Wenger’s men ahead for the first time before a quick-fire Theo Walcott brace made sure of a resounding win, Scott Parker’s late sending off just the end of a poor day for the visitors.

Remarkably, the Gunners would win by the same scoreline when the pair next met in the league at the Emirates Stadium less than nine months later – Spurs again taking the lead through Adebayor, who was then sent off as Arsenal made their advantage count.

- Press Association