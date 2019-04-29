NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tottenham to take on Real Madrid in Audi Cup

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 12:30 PM

Tottenham will rub shoulders with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Fenerbahce this summer as they take part in the sixth Audi Cup.

The four clubs will go head-to-head at the Allianz Arena in Munich on July 30-31 as part of their preparations for the 2019-20 season.

Spurs will face Zinedine Zidane’s Real with Bayern taking on the Turkish outfit in the first round of fixtures with the two losers playing off for third place before the winners meet in the final.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, chairman of the executive board at Bayern, told the club’s official website, www.fcbayern.com: “We are very happy the Audi Cup 2019 will again be held at the Allianz Arena.

“The four teams guarantee exciting games and two brilliant days for our fans at the Allianz Arena.”

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Karl-Heinz RummeniggeZinedine ZidaneBayern MunichFenerbahceReal MadridTottenham Hotspur

