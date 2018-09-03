Home»Sport

Tottenham to host Manchester City and three Champions League games at Wembley

Monday, September 03, 2018 - 02:54 PM

Tottenham will play their Premier League game with Manchester City at Wembley on Monday, October 29.

The clash was due to take place on Sunday, October 28, but with Tottenham’s new stadium still not completed and Wembley hosting an NFL game on that day, the two clubs have agreed to move the game back 24 hours.

Spurs have also confirmed all three of their Champions League group games – against Barcelona, PSV and Inter Milan – will also be played at the national stadium.

They were due to move into their new home on the site of White Hart Lane in time for their clash with Liverpool on September 15, but due to the failure of “critical safety systems” that match and one with Cardiff were moved to Wembley.

Their encounter with City had already been moved to October 28 for television coverage, but their temporary home is unavailable that day as it is hosting an NFL match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino was always keen to shoehorn the City fixture into the Monday night, if the stadium could be turned around in time, and the Premier League and City have agreed.

Spurs have said their new stadium might be ready by then, but could not guarantee it until a much later stage.

A statement read: “We can confirm that our upcoming Premier League home fixture against Manchester City is now scheduled to take place on Monday 29 October, kick off 8pm at Wembley Stadium.

“With Wembley Stadium already hosting a major event on the date this game was originally due to take place (Sunday 28 October), it has now been agreed for the fixture to be moved back by one day. The fixture remains due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

“We should like to apologise to both our and Manchester City fans for this fixture having to be moved to a weekday evening and any inconvenience caused.

“Despite the possibility that our new stadium could be ready to host this match, this would not be known until much closer to the date of the game.

“We have therefore agreed with the Premier League that, in the interests of clarity and certainty, we shall confirm this game as taking place at this time at Wembley Stadium so that fans of both teams can now make travel arrangements accordingly.”

Spurs had already confirmed their first Champions League home game with Barcelona on October 3 was going to be at Wembley, but other Group B games with PSV and Inter Milan will also be held there now.

Tottenham have been playing their home games at Wembley since the start of last season (Nick Potts/PA)

There is no word yet on their Premier League game with Chelsea, which falls in between the games with PSV and Inter.

Chairman Daniel Levy said he hopes to announce an opening fixture at their new stadium as soon as possible.

“We are all focused on ensuring contractors deliver our new stadium in the shortest possible period of time and opening our stadium at the earliest opportunity,” he said on the club’s official website.

“We are now being regularly updated on progress and as soon as we have confidence in our project managers’ and contractors’ ability to deliver against the revised schedule of works, we shall be able to issue dates for test events and the official opening game.”

Spurs will find out on Thursday whether they have got EFL permission to host their Carabao Cup game with Watford at MK Dons later this month.

- Press Association


