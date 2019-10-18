News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tottenham to appear in Amazon documentary

By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 03:07 PM

Tottenham’s stuttering start to the season will be laid bare for all to see as the club becomes the latest focus of an Amazon documentary series set to air next year.

The likes of Manchester City, Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund have already allowed cameras behind the scenes for Amazon Prime access and Tottenham’s 2019/20 campaign will feature in 2020.

Other sides such as Juventus and Sunderland have provided entertaining content for streaming rivals Netflix, the latter suffering relegation to Sky Bet League One while the cameras were rolling.

The Spurs documentary, focused on the 2019/20 season, is likely to offer plenty of interesting takes given their poor start to the campaign, which has seen pressure mount on manager Mauricio Pochettino.

A 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League after reaching the final last season was just one setback, with a 3-0 reverse at Brighton just days later summing up a poor run.

“We are delighted to be embarking on this journey with Tottenham Hotspur and delivering another extraordinary look at one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League,” Georgia Brown, director of European originals at Amazon, said.

Bayern Munich ran out 7-2 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season. (Steven Paston/PA)
Bayern Munich ran out 7-2 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season. (Steven Paston/PA)

“All or Nothing has become a franchise defined by true quality and unprecedented access, and that will be no different with this series.

“We can’t wait for Prime members worldwide to again experience the highs and lows of a world-class team in the greatest football league on earth.”

