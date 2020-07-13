News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tottenham supporting Serge Aurier after death of his brother

Tottenham supporting Serge Aurier after death of his brother
By Press Association
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Tottenham have confirmed Serge Aurier’s brother died in the early hours of Monday morning.

A club statement read: “The club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier’s brother passed away in the early hours of this morning.

“We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected.

“Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.”

Aurier played the full 90 minutes during Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday, which lifted Spurs above their north London rivals.

Reports surfaced in the early hours of Monday that Aurier’s brother had died after his body was reported to have been found in Toulouse.

Tottenham have now confirmed his death and are supporting the right-back, who signed for the club in August 2017.

Spurs are next in Premier League action on Wednesday when they take on Newcastle at St James Park.

More on this topic

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-matesSpurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates

Jose Mourinho hurt by Tottenham’s lack of fight at Sheffield UnitedJose Mourinho hurt by Tottenham’s lack of fight at Sheffield United

Mauricio Pochettino happy to see Tottenham in Jose Mourinho’s handsMauricio Pochettino happy to see Tottenham in Jose Mourinho’s hands

Tottenham plan to keep hold of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summerTottenham plan to keep hold of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

footballSerge AurierTottenhamTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Tottenham Hotspur FC

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola not losing sleep over looming Champions League appeal decisionPep Guardiola not losing sleep over looming Champions League appeal decision

Michael Moynihan: The drive to succeed may never be the same againMichael Moynihan: The drive to succeed may never be the same again

Hansen: New Zealand rugby owes Aussies no favoursHansen: New Zealand rugby owes Aussies no favours

How cricket found a home in a welcoming corner of WaterfordHow cricket found a home in a welcoming corner of Waterford


Lifestyle

Testing beauty products in shops is verboten for the moment, a restriction that depletes the whole retail experience, in my view. The chief reason to go bricks-and-mortar shopping for beauty it to try before you buy.Make a splash with your skincare this summer with the best water-based makeup

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »