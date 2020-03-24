News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tottenham striker Harry Kane fit to return when Premier League resumes

By Press Association
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 12:35 PM

Tottenham striker Harry Kane fit to return when Premier League resumes

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is on course to be fit when the Premier League resumes.

The England captain has been out with a hamstring injury suffered on New Year’s Day, but the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic has worked in his favour.

There will be no games before April 30 and Premier League clubs are set to meet next week to discuss the situation further.

By the time the season does restart, whenever that might be, Spurs will have Kane available.

“I’m good. From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I’m doing really well,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’m at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.

“I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks.

Kane had just resumed outdoor training when the season ground to a halt (Adam Davy/PA)
Kane had just resumed outdoor training when the season ground to a halt (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place.”

It is a big boost for Spurs who were suffering without another striker in his absence, crashing out of the FA Cup and Champions League just before the season ground to a halt.

If the season does pick up where it left off, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will now have the firepower to help his side try and get back in the Champions League.

“It’s such a strange situation, no one has been in this situation before,” Kane added.

“Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can. So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can.

“We’ll just have to wait and see.

“My family is well, and obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it’s a time to be together, to stay safe and hopefully everything will be all right.”

More on this topic

Players accepting that matches may have to be played with no fans – PFAPlayers accepting that matches may have to be played with no fans – PFA

'Do what's right': Seamus Coleman donates €20,000 to Feed The Heroes'Do what's right': Seamus Coleman donates €20,000 to Feed The Heroes

Coronavirus crisis puts the brakes on Cork City takeover talksCoronavirus crisis puts the brakes on Cork City takeover talks

Marouane Fellaini tests positive for coronavirusMarouane Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus

Harry KanePremier LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Colin Sheridan: If Brady lands one last Hail Mary, it’ll be his greatest trick yetColin Sheridan: If Brady lands one last Hail Mary, it’ll be his greatest trick yet

John Fogarty: How a knockout GAA summer might lookJohn Fogarty: How a knockout GAA summer might look

Heffernan hits out at ‘ridiculous’ ditheringHeffernan hits out at ‘ridiculous’ dithering

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho volunteers to help elderly amid coronavirus outbreakSpurs boss Jose Mourinho volunteers to help elderly amid coronavirus outbreak


Lifestyle

Relive the decade in all its garish glory.Nine of the worst style mistakes you probably made in the 80s

Muireann O’Connell talks trolls, ambition and why living fearlessly is the key with Ciara McDonnell.'Read your Irish Examiner and get the facts!': Muireann O'Connell's mission to debunk fake news

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »