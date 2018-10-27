Tottenham stadium opening put off until new year

By Jonathan Veal

Tottenham will not move into their new stadium until 2019 after the club said “critical safety systems” must be sorted out at White Hart Lane.

The club had planned to move into the revamped stadium on September 15 but the project has been plagued by problems since, with the stadium now being targeted for a January 13 opening against Manchester United.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “There isn’t an hour that goes by when I am not asked when we will be able to stage our first game at our new home.

“I wish I was able to confirm an exact opening date and fixture. However, in light of factors completely outside of our control, contractors missing deadlines and possible future unforeseen issues, we are naturally being cautious in respect of our timetable for our test events and official opening game.”

The news means Spurs will likely continue at Wembley until that date.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident the Wembley pitch will be in playable condition for their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Monday night.

Spurs take on the champions just 24 hours after the NFL match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars tomorrow.

Playing the game on Monday night was Tottenham’s only option as their new stadium is not ready and City were not open to reversing the fixture and then having to visit Spurs later on in the season.

NFL games have left the Wembley turf in bad condition in the past, but the Spurs boss is confident the groundstaff can do a good job, though he joked it might benefit his team if they do not.

“Maybe it is good for us because we are going to face one of the best teams in Europe and the world in Manchester City and maybe it will help us,” he said.

“It wasn’t a plan for us to play in that period at Wembley and now we cannot complain.

“Only we need to accept the reality and know that we cannot change that.

“We hope that the weather will be good and not kill the pitch and we can play in a very good condition.

“I am sure all the people that are involved in the pitch are going to work so hard to get it in a really good condition. That is my wish and I hope it can happen.”

Pep Guardiola insists the state of the Wembley pitch will not affect his selection.

Guardiola accepts the solution is not ideal but will not hold back any players, including Kevin De Bruyne, who only made his first start after two months out injured in midweek.

“It’s what it is. I’m pretty sure Tottenham have a good greenkeeper.

“I’m pretty sure the Premier League don’t like it, Tottenham too, but hopefully Tottenham can finish the stadium as quickly as possible. It will not be perfect but we have to adapt and play in that way.”

Asked specifically about De Bruyne, Guardiola said: “When you have full focus on what you have to do you avoid injuries.”

The return of De Bruyne after a knee problem has given Guardiola more options in a squad that is already in outstanding form. Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero were among the players who sat out Tuesday’s Champions League victory at Shakhtar Donetsk.