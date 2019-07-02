News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tottenham sign Clarke then loan him back to Leeds for the season

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 10:36 AM

Tottenham have completed the signing of winger Jack Clarke from Leeds on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old will return to Elland Road on loan for the duration of the 2019-20 campaign.

He becomes the first signing made by Mauricio Pochettino’s Champions League finalists since Lucas Moura joined from Paris St Germain in January 2018.

“I’m delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I’ll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion,” Clarke told Spurs’ website.

Clarke only made his senior debut in October but impressed enough to be named Leeds’ young player of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals, where they were beaten by Derby.

Clarke made 25 appearances in all competitions for the West Yorkshire club, 20 as a substitute, and scored twice.

READ MORE

Wilfried Zaha’s brother urges Crystal Palace to allow ‘dream’ Arsenal move

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sign of the times – Tottenham set to land first new players for 17 months

Sharing England squad with Liverpool’s Champions League winners ‘draining’, admits Rose

Danny Rose uncertain of Spurs future

Former Spurs defender and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh dies aged 49

Jack ClarkeLeedsTottenhamPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Tottenham Hotspur FC

More in this Section

Bohs and Derry share the spoils

Coughlan nets hat-trick as Rovers coast to 5-1 win over UCD

Win over St Pat's puts Rovers back on track

Eight wins in a row for Dundalk with victory over Waterford FC


Lifestyle

Chimac: A tasty inexpensive Korea-inspired fried chicken joint

You can book the French château where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got ‘married’ on Airbnb

Do your homework to make smart use of hardworking office

Pad it out - transform your home with cushions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »