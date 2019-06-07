News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tottenham release goalkeeper Michel Vorm

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 04:30 PM

Tottenham have released goalkeeper Michel Vorm following the expiration of his contract.

Vorm, 35, joined Spurs from Swansea in July 2014 and was primarily a back-up keeper to Hugo Lloris.

The Dutchman made 47 appearances across all competitions for the north Londoners.

Spurs also confirmed the departures of development squad players Dylan Duncan, Charlie Freeman, Tom Glover, Connor Ogilvie and Jamie Reynolds.

But youngsters Japhet Tanganga and Jack Roles have signed new contracts and teenage striker Kion Etete has joined from Notts County.

- Press Association

