News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigation

Tottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigation
By Press Association
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 01:35 PM

Tottenham would reopen investigations into Antonio Rudiger’s allegations of racist abuse from Spurs fans if any new information is found.

Chelsea defender Rudiger has said “racism won” after no evidence was found to support his claims of racist abuse from fans when the Blues won 2-0 at Tottenham on December 22.

Play was stopped when Germany defender Rudiger reported hearing monkey noises to officials.

Antonio Rudiger, pictured, has admitted feeling “alone” after claims of racist abuse at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Antonio Rudiger, pictured, has admitted feeling “alone” after claims of racist abuse at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Spurs said they were unable to “corroborate or contradict” Rudiger’s allegation on January 6 following an investigation.

But now the north London club have moved to reaffirm their support for the Chelsea star, after Rudiger said the outcome of the investigations had left him feeling “alone”.

“The club should like to reiterate that we fully support the action that Antonio Rudiger took in this situation and we would encourage any player to do the same if they too are faced with this scenario in the future,” said Tottenham in a statement.

“An exhaustive investigation was undertaken with the Metropolitan Police at the time following the player’s allegation and we remain open to revisiting this should any new information come to light.”

Chelsea are understood to have welcomed Tottenham’s statement, with the Blues working hard to stamp out discrimination in all forms.

Chelsea completed a first league double in 14 years after Tottenham on Saturday, with Rudiger having celebrated the birth of his son two days earlier.

After the Stamford Bridge victory, Rudiger told Sky Sports Germany he will continue to rail against racial prejudice.

“I won’t give up,” he said.

“I’ll always raise my voice, but in relation to this, I’m alone.

“Racism has won. The offenders can always come back to the stadium, which shows these people have won. It’s a disaster.”

More on this topic

Green Party councillor paints over racist graffiti in DublinGreen Party councillor paints over racist graffiti in Dublin

Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges for 'staging racist attack on himself'Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges for 'staging racist attack on himself'

Tottenham complains to BBC over racism claims during The One ShowTottenham complains to BBC over racism claims during The One Show

Woman and child jump from window to escape man armed with bat in suspected hate crimeWoman and child jump from window to escape man armed with bat in suspected hate crime

Antonio RudigerChelseaPremier LeagueTottenhamTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Anthony Daly: Are referees and the GAA trying to destroy our game or what?Anthony Daly: Are referees and the GAA trying to destroy our game or what?

Hakim Ziyech signs five-year Chelsea deal ahead of summer switchHakim Ziyech signs five-year Chelsea deal ahead of summer switch

Daniel Storey: Mourinho’s mixed messages don’t inspire confidenceDaniel Storey: Mourinho’s mixed messages don’t inspire confidence

Cork Leagues: Goals help Sars make it two wins from twoCork Leagues: Goals help Sars make it two wins from two


Lifestyle

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

Right from Steve Cooney’s first didgeridoo note on the opening track of their third album, Dublin-based seven-piece the Bonny Men command their audience’s absolute attention.Album Review: The Bonny Men - The Broken Pledge

Dan Snaith has carved a niche in electronic music as the thinking person's purveyor of twinkling beats.Album Review: Caribou, Suddenly

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »