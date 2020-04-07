News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tottenham reinforce social distancing rules after players spotted training

Tottenham reinforce social distancing rules after players spotted training
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 10:38 PM

Tottenham’s players have been reminded of their responsibilities during the coronavirus lockdown after some were spotted flouting social distancing rules as Jose Mourinho was seen working in a public park with Tanguy Ndombele.

The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Government-enforced measures meaning people can only go outside for food, health reasons or work if you cannot do it from home.

Individuals are also allowed to go for a walk or exercise outdoors once a day if adhering to social distancing guidelines, which means a gap of more than two metres unless with members of the same household.

But pictures and video have emerged on social media appearing to show some Spurs players ignoring those guidelines.

Spurs manager Mourinho was pictured doing a session with midfielder Ndombele on Hadley Common, where it is believed the pair were only working together despite an image seeming to show two other people with them.

Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon did their own work and were caught by a social media user running side by side around the same park in Barnet, north London.

All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors.

Spurs right-back Serge Aurier also posted a video of himself on Instagram jogging alongside another person, with the club have underlining the Government’s Covid-19 regulations to their players.

A spokesperson for Tottenham said: “All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors.

“We shall continue to reinforce this message.”

More on this topic

Tottenham can still qualify for next season’s Champions League – Lucas MouraTottenham can still qualify for next season’s Champions League – Lucas Moura

Where has it all gone wrong for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham?Where has it all gone wrong for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham?

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn sidelined with ankle injuryTottenham winger Steven Bergwijn sidelined with ankle injury

Jose Mourinho's 'tough love' will make Troy Parrott 'better in the long run', says Niall QuinnJose Mourinho's 'tough love' will make Troy Parrott 'better in the long run', says Niall Quinn

coronavirusDavinson SanchezJose MourinhoRyan SessegnonSerge AurierTanguy NdombelePremier LeagueTOPIC: Tottenham Hotspur FC

More in this Section

Thierry Henry sends message of support to Norwich kidney transplant youngsterThierry Henry sends message of support to Norwich kidney transplant youngster

Simon Jordan claims Premier League players are resisting pressure for a pay cutSimon Jordan claims Premier League players are resisting pressure for a pay cut

More FIFA bribe claims tabled in US courtMore FIFA bribe claims tabled in US court

Former Real, Atletico, and Barcelona boss Radomir Antic diesFormer Real, Atletico, and Barcelona boss Radomir Antic dies


Lifestyle

As online retailers report record sales in loungewear, classic cuffed sweatpants have become a hot ticket item. Already a go-to look for off-duty celebs, the humble sweatsuit cemented its status when Tom Ford showed 80s-inspired grey marl sportswear pieces in his autumn winter collection earlier this year.Fashion: don't sweat it!

Seeking inspiration for all that extra time at home? Use it to discover the art of cooking and baking with your children.Fun & Food: The family that cooks together...

W E DON’T have a large amount of activities to do right now. So why not get a larger mount? If those opening lines give you a headache, don’t worry — at least you weren’t hit on the head with a mace.GameTech: Bannerlord flies the flag for escapism

Our window on the world opens wide for tonight.Homes from Mayo, Tyrone and Cork tonight on RTÉ series Home of the Year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »