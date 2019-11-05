News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tottenham ready to follow protocol if they suffer racist abuse in Belgrade

Tottenham ready to follow protocol if they suffer racist abuse in Belgrade
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 09:09 PM

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says his side are ready to follow the protocol if they suffer racist abuse at Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

Spurs were subjected to abuse last time they played in Belgrade in 2014 and the Champions League Group B clash is at Rajko Mitic Stadium, where Serbia fans were found guilty of racism against Portugal in their game last month.

Furthermore, Red Star fans were banned from attending the reverse fixture a fortnight ago by UEFA after they were found guilty of racism during a qualifying round match in Finland in July.

Kane has recent experience of the three-step process following the shameful scenes in Bulgaria last month, where England were close to coming off the pitch in Sofia after some abhorrent abuse.

Red Star are keen to avoid any issues, posting a video on their Instagram page, while their coach Vladan Milojevic promised there would be no issues.

Kane is hoping he is not at the centre of a storm again, but says the club are ready if the worst happens.

“Like I said before that game (in Sofia), hopefully it doesn’t happen and we play a football match.

Bulgaria fans display a sweatshirt with the words No Respect, in the stands after an announcement over the tannoy during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match in Sofia (Nick Potts/PA)
Bulgaria fans display a sweatshirt with the words No Respect, in the stands after an announcement over the tannoy during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match in Sofia (Nick Potts/PA)

“If it does happen then obviously there’s a protocol in place like there was in Sofia, and as players we follow that.”

Even if there is no racism, Spurs will be subjected to an intense atmosphere at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, a place where Liverpool floundered last season.

The Reds, who went on to win the competition, lost 2-0 and Kane is keen to avoid becoming another high-profile Premier League scalp.

“Hopefully not,” he said. “Hopefully we can win tomorrow night.

“I’ve heard from a few players that the atmosphere will be very tough, very hostile.

“We have to focus on ourselves and do everything in our power to win the game. We have to make sure we’re ready.

“Three points puts us in a great position.”

More on this topic

Musampa backs players walking off if racially abusedMusampa backs players walking off if racially abused

Casilla denies racially abusing Leko in Championship matchCasilla denies racially abusing Leko in Championship match

Boateng says ‘nothing has changed’ after Mario Balotelli racially abusedBoateng says ‘nothing has changed’ after Mario Balotelli racially abused

Mario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at VeronaMario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at Verona

Harry KaneRacismUEFA Champions LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Troy Parrott in line for Denmark auditionTroy Parrott in line for Denmark audition

From Mutu to Morata, how Trizia Fiorellino enriched our Chelsea chatsFrom Mutu to Morata, how Trizia Fiorellino enriched our Chelsea chats

Manchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking pointsManchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking points

Dutch Olympic sprinter jailed in drug-smuggling caseDutch Olympic sprinter jailed in drug-smuggling case


Lifestyle

As a new box set of Bowie material from the 1960s pays homage to the late genius and Richard Purden spoke to some of the people who worked with him in that era.Newly discovered material explores the early oddity that was the genius David Bowie

Lost Lives, a documentary showing at Cork Film Festival, is a timely reminder of the bad old days in the North, writes Richard Fitzpatrick Tragedy of the Troubles: Documentary a timely reminder of dark days in North

Known as EDS, this group of rare conditions affect joint movement and connective tissue.Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil and Sia are sufferers, so what are Ehlers-Danlos syndromes?

Having less to spend can make you feel isolated and unhappy, but there are things you can do to help.What to do when your friends make a lot more money than you

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »