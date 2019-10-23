News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tottenham need to back up Red Star Belgrade triumph in Premier League – Kane

Tottenham need to back up Red Star Belgrade triumph in Premier League – Kane
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 10:30 AM

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says their Champions League hammering of Red Star Belgrade will not count for much if they cannot back it up in the Premier League.

Spurs’ rotten start to the season was forgotten for 90 pulsating minutes on Tuesday as they beat the Serbian champions 5-0 in a rousing performance.

Kane led from the front with a brace, taking his tally to 18 Champions League goals in 22 games, with Son Heung-min also adding a double and Erik Lamela notching.

View this post on Instagram

A great win and something to build on. #COYS #UCL

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on

The result and their performance, which saw a return to their high-energy incisive attacking play, will go some way to rebuilding confidence after a tricky beginning to the season.

They could probably do without a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool next, but Kane says they have to take some momentum from their win in Europe.

On the value of their five-star result, he said: “It all depends on how we carry it on, it is one win, one result.

“Like I said, at home we were expected to win this game so we can’t get too carried away with it. We have to stay focused and take the positives and take them into the Premier League.

Kane put Spurs in front early on with a glancing header (Nick Potts/PA)
Kane put Spurs in front early on with a glancing header (Nick Potts/PA)

“It is exactly what we needed, a great performance, a lot of energy, plenty of goals, a clean sheet – a perfect night.

“But it doesn’t stop here, it was a game we were expected to win. We have got a very tough game on Sunday so I hope we can take momentum in to that.”

Spurs have only won three of their nine Premier League games so far and sit five points off the top four.

Kane admits they are playing ‘catch up’ and knows it will not get any easier at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

“It is always better when you are coming off a win rather than a loss or a draw,” Kane said. “But of course we know in the Premier League we are far behind and have a lot of catching up to do.

“Sunday will be a tough game. They have started the season very well so we have to make sure we put in a performance similar to Tuesday.

“Any top game in any top competition there are fine margins between winning and losing and we probably haven’t had the rub of the green this season for one reason or another.

“But that is part of the game, we have to overcome that. Performances like this will definitely help but it is about the next one.”

More on this topic

Gnabry scores four as Bayern Munich thrash TottenhamGnabry scores four as Bayern Munich thrash Tottenham

Holders Liverpool land Napoli again in Champions League group stagesHolders Liverpool land Napoli again in Champions League group stages

Priestland holds his nerve to ensure Champions Cup rugby for BathPriestland holds his nerve to ensure Champions Cup rugby for Bath

Billy Vunipola ‘the best number eight in the world’ – Jamie GeorgeBilly Vunipola ‘the best number eight in the world’ – Jamie George


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Harry KaneUEFA Champions LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Champions Cup

More in this Section

Amnesty International urge FIFA not to let China host Club World CupAmnesty International urge FIFA not to let China host Club World Cup

FA chief Clarke wants concussion substitutes introduced ‘as quickly as possible’FA chief Clarke wants concussion substitutes introduced ‘as quickly as possible’

Mohamed Salah returns to Liverpool training after ankle injuryMohamed Salah returns to Liverpool training after ankle injury

FAI to claim privilege over two more documents in ODCE investigationFAI to claim privilege over two more documents in ODCE investigation


Lifestyle

Steak night just got zingy.How to make Antoni Porowski’s hanger steak with charred limes, fresh chillies and herbs

Seasonal affective disorder is a lot more complex than just mourning the end of summer and being a bit glum. Liz Connor finds out more.Could your winter blues be something more serious? What to do if you’re worried about SAD

Ideal for a quick mid-week meal, eaten in front of Netflix, of course.How to make Antoni Porowski’s cauliflower steaks with turmeric and crunchy almonds

Lacemakers in Limerick want to preserve their unique craft for future generations and hope to gain UNESCO heritage status, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: Lace-making a labour of love rather than laborious industry

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »