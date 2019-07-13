News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier suffers injury setback

Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 04:44 PM

England midfielder Eric Dier will miss Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia due to injury.

Spurs said the 25-year-old would be out for a “short period” after a “procedure to correct an issue detected during medical assessments on the first day of pre-season training”.

Tottenham face Juventus in Singapore next Saturday before a clash with Manchester United in Shanghai on July 25.

They then return to Europe for the Audi Cup in Munich, with Dier’s availability for that yet to be confirmed.

