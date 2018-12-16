NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier sidelined until new year after appendix surgery

Sunday, December 16, 2018 - 01:15 PM

Eric Dier has had surgery to remove his appendix and is expected to return to training in January, Tottenham have announced.

The 24-year-old was not part of Spurs’ matchday 18 on Saturday when they beat Burnley 1-0 at Wembley.

Tottenham said in a statement on their official website on Sunday: “Eric Dier has undergone surgery to remove his appendix.

“The England international midfielder was diagnosed with appendicitis after contacting our medical staff due to acute abdominal pain.

“He received immediate treatment to assess and then remove the appendix.

“He will now undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and it is expected he will return to training with the squad in January.

Eric Dier has started 13 of Tottenham’s 17 Premier League games this season (Adam Davy/PA)

“Along with our medical staff, we wish to thank the NHS for their excellent treatment of Eric.”

Dier has started 13 of third-placed Tottenham’s 17 Premier League games this term.

- Press Association


