Tottenham immortalise Son Heung-min goal with Sonic-style video game animation

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 06:16 PM

If you were to combine Fifa 19 with Sonic the Hedgehog, Son Heung-min’s solo goal against Chelsea might just be the result.

The forward notched one of the better goals of the 2018/19 season against Tottenham’s London rivals at Wembley, putting his side 3-0 up in a game they would go on to win 3-1.

So good was the South Korean’s effort that Tottenham have given it the video-game treatment, further illustrating just how the 26-year-old sliced through Chelsea’s defence like a knife through butter.

Plenty of fans appreciated the video, with this social media user suggesting the media team receive a pay rise for their troubles.

But not everyone was on board, with some not happy about the club copying the behaviour of their north London rivals, Arsenal, who Spurs face on Sunday.

Yes, the Gunners went for the video game theme too when Aaron Ramsey scored this stunner back in October.

Perhaps the pair could simply play Sunday’s game on a PlayStation.

- Press Association


