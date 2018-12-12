Tottenham 'hugely frustrated' as stadium delayed once again

Tottenham's Premier League home game against Manchester United on January 13 will be played at Wembley, the London club have announced.

There have been several delays to the opening of Spurs' new stadium and the club say they are expecting an update from contractors in the week commencing January 7, 2019.

A statement on the Tottenham website read: "As promised we wanted to update you, our supporters, on the status of the new stadium.

"The past few months have been spent rectifying issues with the critical safety systems. Testing is being conducted both during the day and night and our contractors will continue to work during the Christmas period. Barring no further significant issues we should then be in a position to schedule Test Events."

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy added: "We are acutely conscious that we are asking fans to go to Wembley for far longer than any of us wanted to. However we are now seeing the progress that we needed to see.

"What I don't want to do is set any firm dates until we have finally achieved a safety certificate. So many people tell me to look at other major schemes that run late and, whilst I know it happens often, we are still hugely frustrated.

"Once again I want to apologise to fans and to thank you for your ongoing support. We have a busy time ahead both on and off the pitch, particularly after last night's amazing qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League. What a memorable night."

