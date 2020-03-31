Tottenham give 550 non-playing staff 20% pay cut

Tottenham are reducing the salaries of non-playing staff by 20 per cent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure means that 550 employees will endure the cuts for the next two months and comes after Premier League rivals Newcastle furloughed their staff.

“The club’s operations have effectively ceased, some of our fans will have lost their jobs and most will be worried about their future,” Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said.

Message from the Chairman. — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2020

“Our sponsors will be concerned about their businesses and our media partners have no certainty when we may play games again or whether we will be allowed to play in front of our fans.

“In the meantime, the club has an annual cost base running into hundreds of millions of pounds.

“We have seen some of the biggest clubs in the world such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus take steps to reduce their costs.

“(On Monday), having already taken steps to reduce costs, we ourselves made the difficult decision – in order to protect jobs – to reduce the remuneration of all 550 non-playing directors and employees for April and May by 20 per cent utilising, where appropriate, the Government’s furlough scheme.”

Levy offers a bleak outlook for the game as Covid-19 sweeps across the globe. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy insists the club’s finances are under major pressure (Mike Egerton/PA)

“When I read or hear stories about player transfers this summer like nothing has happened, people need to wake up to the enormity of what is happening around us,” he said.

“With over 786,000 infected, nearly 38,000 deaths and large segments of the world in lockdown, we need to realise that football cannot operate in a bubble.

“We maybe the eighth largest club in the world by revenue according to the Deloitte survey, but all that historical data is totally irrelevant as this virus has no boundaries.”