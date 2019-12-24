Tottenham fail with appeal against Son Heung-min’s red card

Tottenham have failed with their appeal against Son Heung-min’s red card in Sunday’s match against Chelsea.

The South Korea forward was dismissed in the second half of the 2-0 loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when VAR showed him kicking out at Antonio Rudiger in retaliation to being fouled.

Despite Spurs launching an appeal, the Football Association determined the red card stands, meaning the 27-year-old will now miss the matches at home to Brighton on Boxing Day, and at Norwich and Southampton on Saturday and New Year’s Day respectively.

Referee Anthony Taylor initially opted not to penalise Son for the challenge on Chelsea defender Rudiger, but VAR official Paul Tierney decided differently and advised Taylor to issue a red card. Son Heung-min had to be consoled after his challenge on Everton’s Andre Gomes which led to a red card in November (Nick Potts/PA)

It was the third red card for Son in 2019 as he was also sent off for pushing Jefferson Lerma at Bournemouth last season, then for a challenge on Everton’s Andre Gomes in November that broke the midfielder’s ankle.

Spurs also appealed against both dismissals, winning the latter.

Son’s absence serves as a blow to boss Jose Mourinho at a time when the club is trying to force its way back into the top four as the forward has scored 10 goals this season, albeit with only one in his last seven appearances.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has spoken with, and exonerated, another of his players in goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga who many feel was fortunate to avoid punishment for his ‘kung-fu kick’ challenge on Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso during the game on Sunday. Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga avoided punishment for his challenge on Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso. (Tim Goode/PA)

With Hugo Lloris out until February through injury, until then Mourinho has to rely on the inconsistent Gazzaniga, who bizarrely attempted to use his feet rather than his hands in an attempt to clear the ball, only to clatter into Alonso on his follow through.

Asked if he was surprised at Gazzaniga’s actions, Mourinho said: “Yeah, I was surprised. But that’s football, I think its an easy one. It’s an easy one.

“I spoke with him to try to understand and even himself, he was not in control of his action and he made a mistake. But during matches players make mistakes, referees make mistakes and coaches make mistakes. No problem.”

Aside from Son and Lloris, Spurs are also without Erik Lamela (hamstring) and Ben Davies (ankle) for the visit of Brighton.